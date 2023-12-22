Craig Conover Says 'It's Not the End of the World' If He and Paige DeSorbo 'Don't End Up Together'

On Thursday's episode of 'Southern Charm,' Craig Conover contemplated a future without 'Summer House' star Paige DeSorbo, telling her, "I could let you go"

Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover in L.A. on Nov. 29.

The never-ending Jamaica trip persisted on Thursday’s Southern Charm.

Taylor Ann Green started by sharing with the group over dinner what she wanted to “put to rest.”

“There never was an extensive anything going on between us,” Taylor, 28, said of Austen Kroll. “That is that. I’m done. What happened is what happened.”

Olivia Flowers didn’t believe it. “You lied to me!” Olivia, 31, said to Taylor.

Taylor retorted, “You want me to say that he f---ed me?”

She did. “Yes, because that is what happened,” Olivia said.

“That’s not what happened,” Taylor insisted. “I am not going to claim someone f---ed me without them actually f---ing me.”

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Taylor Ann Green (left) and Olivia Flowers at BravoCon 2022 in N.Y.C.

Taylor stormed off from the table after claiming she’d been “verbally abused,” and Olivia left, too, with Venita Aspen following her.

Meanwhile, Jarrett “JT” Thomas called out Austen, 36, for staying quiet while Olivia and Taylor fought.

“You still haven’t grabbed your manhood and stood up like a man,” JT, 38, said to Austen. “You are not apologetic. You watched two girls just cry.”

Austen shot back by calling JT “a f---ing little clown.”

Taylor proceeded to FaceTime her brother in her hotel room as Olivia vented to Venita, 30, in hers. But Olivia could overhear Taylor talking, including when the Day Chaser brand rep told her brother, “I don’t regret anything.”

Olive barged into Taylor’s room, shouting, “Talk quieter next time! I’m right next door to you!” On her way out, Olivia called Taylor a “dumb f---ing bitch.”

CATCHING UP IN CHARLESTON

Back in South Carolina — finally! — everyone filled in their friends and family on the Jamaica trip.



Rod Razavi told JT he and Taylor looked like “two peas in a pod” on vacation.



“It is a little torturous because I do find her so attractive,” JT confessed.



Rod, 40, thought “there’s something there” between JT and Taylor.

Olivia FaceTimed her mom and gave her an update on where things stood with Taylor. “I will never look at her the same, ever,” Olivia said to her mother.



Olivia’s mom advised her to “steer clear” of whatever she had to “for your emotional wellbeing.”



Austen described the trip as “really good” to his sister Katie before admitting JT “attacked me” and “Shep is upset with me.”



“Olivia just gets absolutely triggered by my presence,” Austen added.



The TropHop Beer founder also revealed that Olivia invited him to take a walk on the beach after they returned from Jamaica and they “were live texting the whole night” of the Oscars.

“And then we get back in front of my friends and she’ll just like, bite my head off,” Austen continued.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Austen Kroll at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

He told Katie his therapist “described it as being gaslit.” Katie suggested taking time away from Olivia.



“She is someone I don’t think I could ever completely close the book on,” Austen said.



When Shep Rose and Whitney Sudler-Smith touched base, Shep, 43, told Whitney, 55, Taylor had been leaving her dog at his house to play with his pup, Lil Craig. Whitney worried that might send Taylor mixed messages.

“It’s caused a little bit of friction,” Shep admitted, promising that he planned to “establish parameters.”



LOOKING FORWARD

Although Craig Conover thought up the whole Jamaica getaway as a way for his friends to spend time with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo, she couldn’t actually go. But the Summer House star, 31, traveled it to Charleston to spend some time with Craig, 34, and they planned to go to a dinner party hosted by Madison LeCroy.



Before that, the long-distance couple talked about their future over a tuna sandwich Craig made for Paige.



“It’s not the end of the world if we don’t end up together,” Craig said to Paige. “What I mean is like, I now I actually believe that I’ve become a stable person with or without you. I know that you got me there, but I really feel stable in myself, to the point where like, I could let you go. That would be really sad, but I wouldn’t freak out.”



As Paige’s eyes bulged, Craig asked her, “Do you hope it works out with me?”



“Yes,” she replied. “I wouldn’t be here. I would be in New York.”



Discussion of what laid ahead for Paige and Craig continued when they went to dinner at Madison, 32, and her husband Brett Randle’s house.

Madison LeCroy/Instagram Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle

“I’m just not ready to move down here and live in a cul-de-sac and have a baby,” Paige told the group. “I’m just not. I feel like I had to be so done with a certain part of my life.”



Brett didn’t see it that way. “You don’t have to necessarily, just because you get engaged, get married,” he said.



Paige thought it might be strange if she and Craig got engaged without her planning to move down to Charleston.

“No, we did it!” Madison assured.



So when Craig excused himself to the restroom, Paige tried on Madison’s engagement ring to get a sense of which styles she liked.



Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



