Craig Conover Blasts Shep Rose for Being on Dating App While in Relationship with Taylor Ann Green

Thursday's episode of Southern Charm saw the men of Charleston partake in Patricia Altschul's annual gentlemen's dinner.

Her son Whitney Sudler-Smith asked his current flame Naomie Olindo to co-host the dinner, given its French theme and her French roots, but she denied on the basis that "Craig hates me," she said.

THE GIRLS PLAY CATCHUP

Instead, Naomie joined Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green for a girls night out.

Leva informed Kathryn that Naomie and Whitney had been hooking up and thought it might "bond you in some sort of way" since the mom of two had slept with him previously.

"You guys are far closer than you think," Leva said.

Kathryn admitted she didn't know about Naomie's new fling, but embraced it nonetheless.

"I don't think it's weird," Kathryn told Naomie. "I think he's a great catch. So I don't know how you guys are, what's going on, but it's not weird. He's just such a genuine, good guy."

Naomie repaid the kind sentiment by apologizing for what she told Kathryn's ex Chleb Ravenell at Olivia's oyster party.

"I'm sorry if I hurt you with all the s--- with Chleb at Olivia's," Naomie said. "He makes it seem like you were the narcissist and he was the victim."

"He adamantly denies saying anything negative. He said you were talking all this s---," Kathryn replied, adding, "I was in complete denial."

Kathryn appreciated the honesty between the two of them. "She's being the Naomie that I met years ago, like she's being real with me," Kathryn said in an on-camera interview.

While one friendship mended, another frayed. Leva revealed that she and Madison LeCroy got into a fight after the dog wedding because she told Madison she didn't think the mother of one was over ex Austen Kroll. Afterwards, while texting Venita about the situation, Leva called Madison "dumb" and Madison saw the text.

"I feel like you're asking me to choose a side," Venita said.

Leva didn't feel that way, but pointed out that Venita missed out on an invite to Friendsgiving because of that situation.

"I feel like the trust got affected with everybody," Leva said. "You weren't invited to Friendsgiving because of how she's affected your trust with the group."

Later on, the ladies revisited what happened during the group's trip to the Auldbrass Plantation when Shep Rose called Taylor a "f---ing idiot."

"You can't let him talk to you like that," Venita said.

Taylor defended Shep, though. "He never puts me down in any kind of way, but once in a blue moon something will come out and like that's what people love to focus on with him," she said. "He's always the villain."

Still, "there's no excuse for that," Leva said.

Taylor believed God wanted her to stay with Shep.

"Sometimes I want to walk away and I want to be done with it, but for some reason God has pulled on my heart to go, 'Taylor, stick with it,'" she explained. "My cup is filled from God. It really is."

CRAIG'S MESSY DINNER

Meanwhile, Shep, Craig and Austen met Whitney and Patricia at her house for the French affair. Before the chef could even serve the main course, drunk Craig spilled red wine on Patricia's white couch.

"This might be the worst thing that I've ever done and that's saying something," Craig told the cameras.

He apologized, though, and Patricia let it go. "My mother always said to me, 'You are the company you keep.' So it looks like I'm a B-list f---boy," Patricia said in an on-camera interview.

When the group did sit down to dinner, Craig accidentally broke the leg of his chair.

"I just paid $25,000 for these chairs!" Patricia remarked.

Shep piled on by pointing out: "Craig, your zipper is all the way f---ing down."

Austen asked Patricia what she thought of Naomie for Whitney. While she said she found Naomie "lovely," she added, "I'm not getting my hopes up."

However, Patricia wanted to know who at the table thought their current relationship might end in marriage.

Craig raised his hand. "I would be very disappointed if mine didn't," he said, referring to his relationship with Summer House's Paige DeSorbo.

Shep didn't feel as excited about that prospect with Taylor. "I think about it every day with trepidation and fear," he said.

That might be a good thing, as Craig caught word that screenshots of Shep's Raya dating profile had been making their way around the internet. Craig pulled Shep outside to confront him about it.

"I'll just tell you: Someone just posted your Raya profile onto a gossip site on the internet," Craig said to Shep. "Your location on Raya registers where the last time you downloaded it was so this is getting blasted all over the internet right now, saying that when you were in Bermuda you downloaded Raya and you're a bad guy."

Shep explained that this happened after Taylor found text messages between him and another woman. "Taylor and I were in a bad place when I was Bermuda two years ago," he said. "I wouldn't say I was single, but I was in turmoil with my girlfriend and I said I need some time to figure out what I want."

Craig insisted Shep remove the profile. "For her, you've got to get to your settings and say 'hide my profile,'" the Pillows and Beer podcast co-host said.

Shep refused. "I'm not going to do that," he said. "I'm not going to touch it."

"F----ing delete your profile," Craig implored.

Shep conceded. "I'll work on that tomorrow," he said.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.