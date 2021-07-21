Craig Charles to replace Shaun Keaveny on 6 Music

Craig Charles

Actor and DJ Craig Charles will replace Shaun Keaveny as the host of the weekday afternoon show on BBC Radio 6 Music, the station has confirmed.

The 57-year-old will begin presenting the show, which airs from 13:00-16:00 BST, from October.

Charles is perhaps best known for his roles in the sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf, and the ITV soap Coronation Street.

Last month, it was announced that Keaveny would be leaving the network in September after 14 years.

"I'm made up to be able to present a brand new show on 6 Music later this year," Charles said in statement.

Keaveny had been the host of the afternoon show on 6 Music since January 2019

"So, join me each weekday afternoon for a cup of tea, a chat and where I'll be playing some cracking tunes from across the musical spectrum. I can't wait to get started - bring it on!"

Soon after the announcement of his successor, Keaveny tweeted his approval, describing Charles as "one of my favourite people in broadcasting".

My funk soul brother, you’re one of my favourite people in broadcasting. You know this. We used to joke whenever you stood in for me on Breakfast it was in fact I who was standing in for you til you could dep again, so popular you were! You’re going to be so good. OPEN THE TRUNK! https://t.co/adM9z0otyQ — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) July 21, 2021

He will continue to front The Craig Charles House Party on Radio 2 on Saturday mornings, as well as The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on Saturday evenings on 6 Music.

The programme will be broadcast from the BBC's Salford studios.

Station boss Samantha Moy noted Charles had been "part of the 6 Music family" since it first went on on-air in 2002.

"Over the years, his Funk and Soul show has become must listen radio on Saturday nights - bags of brilliant records and loads of laughter," she said.

Craig Charles DJ'd at the 6 Music Festival in Glasgow in 2017

"We can look forward to more of the same on weekday afternoons - with an even bigger record bag - full of music from across the genres and eras, right up to the present day."

Other changes to the 6 Music schedule will see Iggy Pop's show Iggy Confidential move from Friday evenings to Sunday afternoons (16:00-18:00 BST).

Elsewhere, Amy Lamé will take on the early weekend breakfast show (06:00-08:00 BST), affording Stuart Maconie and Mark Radcliffe, who follow her, an extra hour in bed.

