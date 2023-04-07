Craig Breedlove, broke a string of land-speed records in Spirit of America – obituary

Craig Breedlove and the Spirit of America, 1963 - National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty

Craig Breedlove, who has died aged 86, lived life in the fast lane, breaking land-speed records in excess of 400mph, 500mph and 600mph in a series of turbojet-powered vehicles named Spirit of America; he was close to the British racer Donald Campbell, with whom he shared a birthday, and was granted permission to drive his car Bluebird after the Briton’s fatal crash during his record attempt on Coniston Water in January 1967.

The land-speed record had stood firmly at 394mph since 1947, when John Cobb of Britain beat his own 1939 record of 369mph. With America entering a golden age of adventure in the 1960s, Breedlove talked Goodyear and Shell into supporting his plan to overturn Cobb’s record, declaring: “I’m going to bring it back to America.”

His first attempt, in 1962 in a three-wheeler powered by a J47 turbojet engine, fell flat. But the following year he beat Cobb’s record with a speed of 407.45mph on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, inspiring the Beach Boys’ song Spirit of America (1963).

At first the achievement was not recognised by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) because Breedlove’s car only had three wheels and the jet engine did not supply power to the axles. Yet in the eyes of the world and the FIA’s motorcycling counterpart, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), Breedlove was the “fastest man on wheels”. In 1964 the FIA and FIM reached an agreement to accept his record as “official”.

Breedlove preparing for a new record attempt in Spirit of America, 1963 - Bettmann

Donald Campbell, meanwhile, had been in Australia trying to break the land-speed record on Lake Eyre, but on that occasion was thwarted by unseasonal rains. Nevertheless, he was magnanimous and when Breedlove visited England he threw their rivalry aside to host a party for the American at his home in Surrey.

Campbell later visited Breedlove in California, where they spent long hours discussing the twin perils of speed and women.

Breedlove powered through the 500mph mark in 1964, again in Utah. Yet that record was not without incident: having averaged 526.28mph, he inadvertently made what is said to be the longest accidental skid on record. His safety chutes ripped off, the brakes melted away, and the car knocked over several telephone poles before hurtling into a canal full of murky water. He emerged soaking wet but unscathed and declaring: “And now for my next act I’m going to set myself on fire.” Later he was able to recount the 8.7 seconds of this unscheduled flight in remarkable detail.

The new land-speed record stood for only 12 days before Art Arfons, who with his brother Walt was a frequent rival, broke it in his four-wheel car Green Monster. Breedlove and Arfons re-broke each other’s records until in November 1965 Breedlove took his latest car, a four-wheeler called Sonic I, for a spin in which he clocked a speed of 600.6mph, a record that stood for the rest of the decade.

In total he held the land-speed record on five separate occasions. He nursed hopes of driving Campbell’s Bluebird to a new record, but it was not to be. “I don’t intend to see how far I can push myself, the way Donald did,” he told Sports Illustrated in 1970. “All I want is to break the sound barrier. Then I’ll retire. I’m going to get myself a dog and go run along the beach with him. I’ll let somebody else break 1,000[mph].”

Breedlove with his Spirit of America rocket-powered dragster at the Orange County International Raceway circa 1971 - Mike Brenner/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

In fact a former RAF fighter pilot from Britain, Andy Green, was the first to break the sound barrier when he set the current world land speed record in October 1997 at 760.343mph.

Craig Breedlove was born in California on March 23 1937, the son of Norman Breedlove, a cameraman who worked on John Wayne’s movies, and his wife Portia, who danced on screen with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. They divorced and his mother married Ken Bowman, who showed little interest in either cars or his stepson.

As a child Breedlove was into wrestling, but later grew passionate about cars, boats and aircraft. He built models, joined a club and took part in contests before graduating as a teenager to street racing. On one occasion he flipped a car on Culver Boulevard, leaving him with a neck fracture that was only discovered many years afterwards.

He bought his first car for $75 at the age of 13 and three years later, when legally permitted to drive in California, pushed his “hot rod” 1934 Ford Coupe to 154mph on the dry lakes of the Mojave Desert. Before long he had left school to become a fireman in Costa Mesa.

By 20 he had driven a souped-up Oldsmobile at 236mph and a couple of years later paid $500 for his first surplus J-47 jet engine. He then began building the original Spirit of America in which he clocked his first land-speed record.

After breaking the 600mph record Breedlove continued to drive fast cars, but sponsors’ interest was waning. Meanwhile, the bills were mounting and his businesses were failing: a tyre dealership he owned collapsed with a loss of $78,000 and floods in southern California ruined $100,000 of parts and machinery.

Breedlove in 1997 - Paul Grover

By 1970 the former glamour boy of speed, who was once worth in excess of $250,000 and lived in a luxury home in the LA suburb of Palos Verdes, was mired in debt and living in a room above his garage in the less salubrious area of Torrance.

He spent the next 20-plus years as a real estate agent, managing his own properties and charging personal appearance fees. Yet he managed to hold on to some luxuries, including a Cessna Cardinal light aircraft that he flew as an escape from the battles of daily life.

Breedlove re-emerged in 2012 announcing his determination to be involved in beating the 800mph barrier, though he accepted that at 75 he would no longer be in the driving seat. “Everybody wants to do something,” he told Mail Online. Looking back on his 1960s achievements, he added: “I knew I couldn’t go to the Moon or cure cancer, but I did know how to go real fast, and the most patriotic thing I could think of was to take the unlimited land-speed record away from the British.”

To date no one has achieved his dream of breaking the 1,000mph barrier.

Breedlove was 18 when he married Marge Toombs, who did not share his enthusiasm for speed. To pacify her he agreed that their three children could be raised in her Mormon faith, though the marriage was soon dissolved.

His second marriage, in 1962, was to Lee Roberts, a “biker chick” who shared his obsession with speed, in her case motorcycles. “I was given an ultimatum by Shell Oil Company. I either had to marry her or get rid of her,” he recalled. Lee became the fastest woman in the world in 1965 when she drove Sonic 1 at 308mph, though according to some accounts Breedlove had only persuaded her to take the car out on the salt flats to prevent one of his rivals beating his record.

That marriage ended in 1968 and he drowned his sorrows in Las Vegas. The day his divorce came through he married a blonde model he had met some weeks earlier; it lasted a fortnight. Two further marriages were also dissolved and he is survived by his sixth wife, a young Mexican woman called Yadira Figueroa Gracian.

Craig Breedlove, born March 23 1937, died April 4 2023