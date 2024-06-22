Craig Bellamy in the running to be next Wales manager after Page’s sacking

Craig Bellamy has gained experience working alongside Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht and Burnley. Photograph: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

Craig Bellamy is among those set to be considered for the Wales vacancy, with the Football Association of Wales weighing up its options after sacking Rob Page. Bellamy, who won 78 caps for his country, was placed in interim charge of relegated Burnley after Vincent Kompany’s departure to Bayern Munich.

Wales are in no rush to make a decision on their next manager given their next round of matches are in September, when they face a Nations League double-header, at home to Turkey and then away to Montenegro. It is thought the FAW hierarchy could favour a young, high-profile candidate. They have not appointed a non-Welshman to the role since Bobby Gould in 1995 but are open to doing so.

Ryan Giggs, who brought Page on to his coaching staff before stepping down in 2020 due to standing trial, is also said to be interested in returning to management. The 50-year-old is currently director of football at Salford City, where he is a co-owner. Matty Jones, the Wales Under-21s manager, has impressed in his role.

Giggs beat his former teammate Bellamy, 44, to the job in 2018 but the latter is thought to have impressed during the interview process and has since gained further experience, working with Kompany at Anderlecht and Burnley.

There is support in some quarters for Osian Roberts, who worked as an assistant manager to Chris Coleman at Euro 2016 and guided Como to Serie A as caretaker manager last season. Roberts has also spent time as a technical director for Morocco and as assistant to Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace.

Vieira, currently the Strasbourg head coach, is among the long list of decorated former Premier League players to complete his pro licence with the FAW. Mikel Arteta and Thierry Henry, currently manager of France’s Olympic and Under-21 teams, are other notable graduates. Henry has previously been linked to the post but it is unclear if he is of interest or a viable target this time.