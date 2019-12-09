Craig Anderson injury update: Ottawa Senators goalie placed on injured reserve

The Ottawa Senators on Monday placed goaltender Craig Anderson on injured reserve after he suffered a lower-body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 7.

Anderson, 38, will miss at least one week as a result of the move. His injury came on an early first period play that ultimately never happened in the team's 4-3 loss.

The Flyers appeared to score on a bizarre play behind the net when the puck slipped through Anderson's pads as he moved across the crease. The 38-year-old netminder left the ice while the goal was put under review — it was eventually called back as Philadelphia forward Oskar Lindblom was ruled offsides on the play.

The Senators did not get their goalie back, though. Anderson appeared to get clipped by Flyers forward Connor Brown during the play and did not return when the puck dropped again. Backup goaltender Anders Nilsson assumed duties between the pipes as the Senators announced Anderson would sit out the remainder of the game.

The longtime Ottawa goalie has played in 16 of the Senators' 30 games this season. His last start on Dec. 5 was his first after missing nine days with a lower-body injury.