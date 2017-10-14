Craig Anderson earns 25-save shutout as Senators rout Flames 6-0

CALGARY — Ottawa's power play finally awoke from its slumber.

The Senators man advantage produced two goals on seven chances Friday night and Ottawa used 25 saves from Craig Anderson to shut out the Calgary Flames 6-0.

The absence of all-star defenceman Erik Karlsson, recovering from off-season foot surgery, has hurt the power play, which entered the night 0 for 16. The Sens captain is normally the quarterback on the man advantage.

"Don't forget our best power-play guy is not playing right now so it's a little harder for us," said Derrick Brassard, who had a goal and an assist. "We focused on putting some pucks in and trying to outnumber them and we got rewarded tonight."

Brassard's goal, making it 2-0 at 18:43 of the second, came just as Calgary's Dougie Hamilton was stepping onto the ice. His penalty on the heels of a double-minor to Mikael Backlund resulted in Ottawa getting a power play for nearly six continuous minutes.

Back on the man advantage again to start the third, Hoffman scored at 1:08 to once again silence the crowd at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"We definitely needed it (power play), just to get momentum going," said Ottawa centre Kyle Turris, who had three assists. "We knew we were doing the right things, but after a while, when you're not scoring, but you're doing the right things, it's frustrating.

"To keep that confidence, reassuring us that we were doing the right things, we just have to keep it going."

Mike Smith entered the game with a .950 save percentage in starting the first four games. He ended up being pulled from Calgary's net after giving up five goals on 22 shots in 47:48 of work.

"You can't kill penalties that long in this league and get away with it," said Smith. "Sooner or later you're going to get burned and tonight that happened to us."