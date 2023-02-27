'Crafty' calf 'living her best life' on the lam in Stewiacke

Sky escaped from her farm on Feb. 13 and has been spotted around the Stewiacke, N.S., area. Her owners made an unsuccessful attempt to rope her over the weekend. (Kristen Battiste - image credit)

A "crafty" calf is on the move in Stewiacke, N.S.

Sky, an eight-month-old, 225-kilogram black and white Simmental cross, escaped Feb. 13 and has been spotted around town — but her owner has not had any luck catching her.

"She hasn't lost any weight, she's not injured in any way, she looks fantastic. She's really living her best life on this adventure right now. We would just prefer her to live her best life at home instead of out in a field, but hopefully we'll get her back," Kristen Battiste, the owner's daughter, told CBC's Maritime Noon in an interview Monday.

Battiste says she and her father have been out every weekday evening and all weekend to track down Sky. They find her, but the logistics of catching her are complex.

"The tricky part is the field she's located does not belong to us, so we have to be respectful of the land and the owners who actually do own it," Battiste said.

"So we haven't been able to build a corral or anything for her, and she is quite crafty, so she does like to hide in those woods that are surrounding the field. So she does get away pretty quickly."

Battiste said people in the community have been offering suggestions and help to get Sky home.

"We've had people offer suggestions about herding dogs. We unfortunately don't know anybody with herding dogs, but would definitely welcome their involvement if we could," she said.

A cowboy tried to get a rope around Sky's foot over the weekend, but was unsuccessful, Battiste said. She said he didn't have his horse, so he may try again later.

"He spent five hours out with us," Battiste said.

Talk of the town

Another person, Battiste said, suggested a tranquilizer dart but "it is quite pricey to have somebody come out and do that." But she said that option is on the table "if need be."

Despite being away from home for more than two weeks, Sky appears to be healthy. Battiste says she and her dad have been bringing down hay, feed and water.

Sky's escape has become the talk of the town, Battiste said.

"Every time we go somewhere, people recognize our faces from Facebook because we have been keeping them updated in our chat. They recognize us at the grocery store, at the gas station, and are always asking for updates," she said.

"We have been trying to keep people updated as much as possible. It's been a great kind of community involvement project because everyone is really involved and really wanted to come home safe."

