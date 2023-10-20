A Craftsman-Inspired Refuge on L.A.’s Palisades Riviera Is Available for the First Time in 30 Years

Built way back in the 1950s, in the West Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, the ranch-style residence that once sat on this desirable ocean-view property was last sold for $910,000 in 1994 and subsequently underwent an extensive top-to-bottom makeover by its current owners in collaboration with architect Lester Tobias. Now the swoon-worthy abode in its stead has popped up for sale for the first time in almost 30 years, this time asking $9.6 million.

“The seller has always held a deep affection for Craftsman-style houses in Old Pasadena,” says listing agent Lisa Optican of Douglas Elliman. “However, finding one near the beach with a view proved challenging. So, they embarked on a renovation project, meticulously building a beautiful custom home based on classic California Craftsman architectural elements that include simple lines, natural materials and hand-crafted details.”

More from Robb Report

Described as a “refuge by the sea,” the wood-shingled beauty rests behind walls and gates, on a prime corner lot spanning nearly a quarter-acre, and offers five bedrooms and four baths in just over 4,000 square feet of two-level living space adorned throughout with rustic hardwood floors and high wood-beam ceilings. Vast expanses of glass also provide unobstructed ocean vistas from its bluff-top locale.

An eye-catching front door opens into a foyer displaying a staircase modeled after the one legendary architects Charles and Henry Greene designed for Pasadena’s Gamble House.

Capturing attention at the outset is a spacious entry foyer, which is spotlighted by an updated, code-compliant interpretation of the classic staircase found in Charles and Henry Greene’s historic Gamble House in Pasadena. From there, a living room is warmed by a brick fireplace and an office sports a built-in desk, while a formal dining room and cozy family room connect to a gourmet kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island, top-tier stainless appliances and an accompanying breakfast nook.

Story continues

The property is nestled across the street from a park overlooking the ocean

Elsewhere is an upstairs master retreat displaying wood-trimmed French doors spilling out to a private balcony, a walk-in closet, and luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a dressing area, soaking tub and glass-encased shower; and rounding it all out is a grassy backyard with plenty of room for al fresco lounging and entertaining. There’s also a detached one-car garage, plus easy access to the scenic Asilomar View Park right across the street.

Click here for more photos of 15921 Asilomar Boulevard.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.