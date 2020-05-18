How Craft Services Will Change: Goodbye Buffets, Hello Rising Costs

When Hollywood returns to work, people will still need to be fed, and the industry’s caterers and craft service providers are serving up plans to safely provide meals to sets under strict new conditions. Actors and crew members will be met with individually wrapped meals, staggered lunch breaks and deliveries, as well as possibly “one-touch buffets,” all of which will come at a higher cost to caterers and productions. But what is clear is the days of hundreds of extras gathered for a serve-yourself lunch or craft service tables ripe with donuts and shared bowls of nuts are over. “Obviously the buffet is dead, at least for the rest of the year. There’s not going to be any more family-style buffet going forward,” chef Shanita Castle of Castles Catering said. “Everyone is saying they’re ramping up on a smaller scale, so we’re just trying to figure out what that even means. From my end, I’m having to figure out the best way to serve food. They’re having to figure out the best way to shoot scenes. It’s going to be so different.” Also Read: BBC, Sky and More UK Broadcasters Lay Out Guidelines for Resuming TV Production Castle has been...

