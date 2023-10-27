How ‘craft sake’ became the calling card of Britain’s coolest restaurants

Sake's flavour profile can range from a light and crisp brew to a more luxurious pour - Rebecca Dickson

Picture 10 drinks on tap, ranging from a light and crisp, aromatic brew with notes of apricot and almond to a luxurious pour delivering notes of lychee and cereal. No, these are not the latest beers to hit the market, nor are they wines – this is a line-up of “craft sake”, a new take on Japan’s famous fermented drink.

At Kanpai, which was the UK and Europe’s first sake brewery and taproom when it opened in 2016, rice – rather than hops or grapes – takes centre stage. Sourced from paddy fields across three prefectures in Japan and fermented with water, yeast and koji (rice grain cultivated with a “magic mould” that kick-starts the yeast fermentation), the rice is transformed into drinks that have distinct styles for each season – and deliver a subtle nod to their surroundings.

London's Kanpai opened in 2016

“The local London water has been making [our] delicious drinks for many years,” says Kanpai’s co-founder Lucy Wilson. “The hard water enables us to brew fuller flavoured styles of sake. [Its] minerality is fantastic for fermentation as it excites the yeast,” she explains, producing “lots of fruit-forward, delicate aromatics and bold, luscious flavours”.

Sake’s flavour profiles certainly give grape-derived wines a run for their money. With five traditional brewing styles, versions range from dry to sweet, elegant to complex, unfiltered to crystal clear, with still, sparkling, aged and ume- (plum) and yuzu-infused iterations now sold all over Britain.

In the past five years, sake’s popularity has soared in the UK. Once only to be found served hot at Japanese restaurants (which “reinforced the misunderstanding that sake is one-dimensional,” says sommelier Erika Heigh, who co-owns Moto sake bar in London’s Covent Garden), it is now increasingly common to see sake sections on drinks menus and at least one sake on the drinks-pairing lists of the country’s Michelin-star menus.

Erika Heigh co-owns Moto sake bar in London’s Covent Garden - Brian Dandridge

The current vogue of omakase restaurants has also had a role in enhancing the drink’s image. The trend of yielding control to the chef (omakase translates as “I leave it in your hands”), diners can enjoy styles of sake tailored to the sushi they are served. “The rich umami flavours present in both Japanese sake and seafood make them a perfect match,” explains Endo Kazutoshi, a third-generation sushi master and executive chef/owner of Endo at the Rotunda in west London. “The pairing is not merely a chemical coincidence but [based on] wisdom passed down through centuries from master to apprentice.”

And it’s not just Japanese cuisine that benefits from this partnership. At Paul Ainsworth at No6 in Padstow, sparkling sake was recently served alongside a dish of raw scallop and pickled kohlrabi. “The sparkling element adds to the freshness but also makes it more approachable, especially for guests who may not have tried sake before,” explains Liam Evans, head sommelier and beverage director at the Cornish restaurant.

Even sake and cheese is a hit, says Heigh, who also founded Kamosu, a sake distribution business, and an educational platform aimed at shifting perceptions of the drink. “They complement each other perfectly,” she says. “Each bottle boasts flavours, textures and aromas that are similar to wine in complexity, particularly in the fruity and floral notes. But while these are similar characteristics to [those of] wine. I firmly believe that sake takes these flavours to greater heights.”

'Each bottle boasts flavours, textures and aromas that are similar to wine in complexity,' says Heigh

Judging by the boom of recent specialist sake bars, it would seem many agree with her. As well as Moto, Shoreditch in east London has another two bars in Sake Collective and Sanjugo. Outside the capital, Izakaya – a Japanese restaurant and sake bar in Bristol – opened a second branch in April 2023. In Manchester, following the success of sake menus at restaurants including Lost in Tokyo and The Sparrows, the city’s first sake bar, Monkey Trio, opened in May 2023. The local community “really welcomed the idea,” says Kevin Canh, the general manager. “We’re a little different in that we’re also trying to educate and learn along with our customers. We bring in new bottles every month to pique their interest and encourage them to ask more questions.”

For sake bars, it is important to showcase the drink on its own, so while it isn’t uncommon to find sake in cocktails, there has been a shift away from seeing it as an ingredient for mixologists. As Canh says: “It’s often mild, gentle and elegant, so once you mix it with syrups and juices it fades into the background.”

At Moto in London, Heigh believes sake is best enjoyed in its own right. “Yes, sake is great with food,” she says, “but first and foremost it should be enjoyed for all the aromas, flavours and textures that it has in itself.” When you enter the bar, bottles are displayed on the wall, from mildly sweet to dry, and from light and aromatic to rich and savoury. There’s a sake flight for those who want to explore different styles. “When people come into Moto now they don’t ask [as they did when it opened in 2019] ‘what is sake?’” says Heigh.

Endo Kazutoshi, executive chef/owner of Endo at the Rotunda, says sake and seafood are the ideal match - Rebecca Dickson

With more breweries following in Kanpai’s footsteps, the future of British-made sake looks bright. Dojima opened at Fordham Abbey in 2018 with the intent of restoring an ancestral family tradition dating back to 1830s Osaka. Having brewed in Japan, Korea and Myanmar, the family relocated to the UK and settled on the Cambridgeshire estate for their new site.

“We knew that the UK would be a great place to set up if we were to make sake more globally recognised, as London sets trends for food, drink, fashion, arts and music,” explains Kumiko Hashimoto, a family member and the company’s PR and marketing director. “We could have perhaps just imported our family sake from Osaka, but we wanted to do more than that. We wanted to make sake in the UK using local water and the best rices from Japan.”

A sake produced from the well water of Fordham Abbey might be fresh and elegant (the Junmai Dojima) or honeyed and umami-rich (the vintage Cambridge version), but there are yet more styles in production within the county with the Sparkling Sake Brewery established there in 2021. It all points to a fizzing UK sake scene, where the first sip is unlikely to be your last.

Sake can be bought online at Kanpai and Moto, as well from shops including Sorakami and Tengu Sake.

A sake and cheese hamper curated by Erika Heigh can be purchased at La Fromagerie.