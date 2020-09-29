The Craft reboot trailer confirms October 28 release date

From Digital Spy

The Craft's reboot The Craft: Legacy will be released just in time for Halloween, hitting UK cinemas and US video-on-demand services on October 28 – and a brand new first-look trailer, which you can watch above, has just dropped to get us even more excited.

The horror movie is a continuation of 1996 cult supernatural film The Craft, which starred Neve Campbell and followed a group of four outcast teenage girls at an LA high school who start using witchcraft but soon encounter the negative repercussions.

The Craft: Legacy is produced by acclaimed horror producer Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions company and will follow a similar plot, with a new foursome of aspiring teenage witches (played by Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna) getting a lot more than they bargained for when they explore their own magical powers.

The trailer introduces us to a lonely teenage girl who moves in with her mum's new partner and his sons and starts at a new school, where she is humiliated by a boy in her class when her period starts unexpectedly.

While crying in the toilets she is approached by three other girls who invite her over to one of their houses after school, where she takes part in a ritual involving a bath. She soon realises that she's gotten more than she bargained for by taking part in the ritual, as she suddenly develops powers and realises that her new friends are a coven of witches.

But the girls soon start using their powers for increasingly dark purposes, which could have long-lasting consequences.

The trailer also features a glimpse at a photo of Fairuza Balk, who played central character Nancy Downs in the original movie, confirming that the new film is very much set in the same world as the original.

One of the film's producers Douglas Wick has previously confirmed that the movie is not a straight remake, saying: "We wouldn't so much call it a remake as a '20 years later'. There will be callbacks to the original movie, so you will see there is a connection between what happened in the days of The Craft, and how these young women come across this magic many years later."