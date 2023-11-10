Craft and bake sale raises money for Caledon Seniors Centre

Local crafters and bakers shared their festive creations with the community last weekend.

On November 4, the Caledon Seniors Centre hosted its annual craft and bake sale. The event ran from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seniors Centre in Bolton, and featured peameal bacon on a bun for breakfast, a tea room, and a silent auction in addition to shopping for gifts and baked goods.

The event is held each year as a fundraiser for the Seniors Centre, and in 2023, the Centre was able to make use of its recently-expanded space to hold a bigger craft and bake sale.

Beverley Nurden, Manager of the Caledon Seniors Centre, said the event usually raises around $15,000 for the centre.

She said her favourite part of the craft and bake sale is its small-town, grassroots feel.

“It still feels very community-based, with donations and the seniors baking and making things,” said Nurden.

She was also quick to thank the volunteers who make the craft and bake sale successful year after year.

“It takes a small army of volunteers to make it happen,” said Nurden.

Elena Di Salvo was one of the vendors at the craft and bake sale. She’s been crocheting for around four years, having picked it up first as a hobby during the pandemic.

“I like doing things with my hands and making things is always fun,” said Di Salvo. “I was interested before the pandemic, but when it hit, I had lots of time to learn.”

Di Salvo loves to create cute animals, as well as blankets, cardigans and sweaters.

Ingrid Sander is a painter and was a vendor at the craft and bake sale. She’s lived in Bolton for over 30 years and now resides at Aspira Bolton Mills Retirement living.

Sander has been painting for about five years, having first tried it at a class. She fell in love and was soon painting all the time, creating animal portraits, flowers, and landscapes.

“Find something you enjoy and make it your hobby,” said Sander.

The Caledon Seniors Centre has more holiday events coming soon. On December 1 there will be a dinner and dance with live music from Bolton’s own Trio Kings at the centre. On December 14, there will be a roast beef Christmas luncheon sponsored by Bolton Rotary.

For more information on these events, those interested can visit caledonseniors.ca.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen