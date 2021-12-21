Crackled Leather Covers the Nike Dunk High "Re-Raw"

Following "University Gold" and "Moon Fossil" colorways, the Nike Dunk High returns with an aged aesthetic.

Dubbed the "Re-Raw" this vintage-inspired sneaker features a "Summit White" cracked leather construction with suede overlays in "Coriander." Hits of cream on the laces and midsole add to the retro look while olive Swooshes in nubuck add another textural element.

Other design details include a split tongue tag, dusty pink lining and an olive green outsole. The "Re-Raw" Dunk High is set to release in 2022, stay tuned for official drop details and pricing.

