Crackle Plus Unveils Slate Of Originals; Renews Ashton Kutcher’s ‘Going From Broke’ & Leans On Landmark Studio Group Titles

Ashton Kutcher’s unscripted series Going From Broke has been handed a second season by Crackle Plus as the AVOD service unveils its latest slate of originals.

The digital platform is leaning heavily on scripted and non-scripted series from its sister company, Landmark Studio, which was set up by owner Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and former IDW Entertainment President David Ozer last year.

The slate was announced as part of its NewFronts advertising presentation.

Going From Broke, which the company said has scored 16M views, will return for a second ten-part run in the first quarter of 2021. From executive producer Kutcher, the series sheds light on the national crisis of student debt and offers practical solutions for young people to go from broke. Produced by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, it is hosted by Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig.

On the scripted side, Crackle Plus has unveiled four originals.

Spides, which was originally commissioned by Syfy Germany, is set in in modern-day Berlin and follows Nora Berger, a young woman who wakes from a coma without any memory of her previous life after taking a mysterious club drug, Bliss. Local police detective David Leonhart and his partner Nique Navar are hunting down the source of the drug in relation to dozens of missing teens from all over the city. When Nora begins digging in an attempt to discover the truth of her own experience, she begins to peel back the layers of a conspiracy of aliens using synthetic drugs to infiltrate humans to use as host bodies. The eight-part series stars Rosabell Laurenti Sellers and Falk Hentschel. It launches later this year.

Safehaven, which premieres in 2021, is a supernatural thriller about Jenna Frost, a high school comic book artist who finds herself trapped in an alternate reality – a personal purgatory ripped from the pages of Safehaven, the graphic novel of her own creation. The ten-part series, produced by Landmark Studio Group, was created by exec producer James Seale (Asylum).

The Operative, which premieres in 2021, is an international spy thriller starring Craig T. Nelson as retired intelligence operative John Straw. Produced by Landmark Studio Group, it was created by Nelson’s son Noah Nelson, who has written on shows including Hawaii Five-0 and Secrets and Lies

Flagrant, which premieres in 2021, stars Michael Rappaport as a disgraced college basketball star who gets his chance at redemption. The ten-part series is produced by Landmark Studio Group.

Other non-scripted and documentary originals including four-part History of Gangster Rap, World’s Smartest Homes, Road to Raceday, Anything is Possible and Sports Confidential.

History of Gangster Rap, which premieres 2021, is based on the book by Soren Baker and explores how the music genre, which spawned artists including N.W.A., Biggie, 2Pac, Ice Cube, Snoop Dog, and Ice-T begam. The ten-part series is produced by Landmark Studio Group.

World’s Smartest Homes, which premieres 2021, is a ten-part property series that follows Tanya Memme as she take viewers into exclusive homes.

Road to Raceday, which premieres on July 1, is an eight-part series that gives fans an inside look into NASCAR for the first time. Originally commissioned by Go90, the series follows Hendrick Motorsports and stars including Chase Elliot, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, and Kasey Kahne. It is produced by Peter Berg’s Film 45.

Anything is Possible, which premieres later this year, is a one-off doc that follows NBA champion Serge Ibaka on his journey home to the Republic of Congo. It is produced by Uninterrrupted Films.

Sports Confidential, which premieres in 2021, is a four-part docuseries that blows the whistle on some of the biggest scandals, dirty corruption, and untold controversies in sports history. Produced by Landmark Studio Group, it is hosted by former Texas A&M basketball coach and CBS, NCAA announcer Christopher Walker.

Finally, on the feature side, Crackle Plus has acquired the AVOD streaming rights to films including Nicolas Cage’s Willy’s Wonderland and action franchise Trigger Point.

