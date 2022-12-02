Cracking the cartels: global police face legal backlash over tactics

Daniel Boffey Chief reporter
·6 min read

Law enforcement sources have described it as an embarrassment of riches, a treasure trove that led to raids across Europe and in Dubai this week that were said to have brought down a super-cartel controlling a third of the European cocaine trade.

“It was as if we were sitting at the table with the criminals,” the executive director of Europol, Catherine De Bolle, said in a recent interview.

The cracking of an encrypted communication app known as Sky ECC, said to be the ‘best-in-class security’, and the deliverance into the hands of FBI agents and police officers in Europe of 1bn messages sent among 120,000 users, has been a gift that keeps on giving.

The US attorney’s office had gone public with the triumph of code cracking last March in an indictment against Jean-François Eap, the chief executive of the Canada-based firm Sky Global, which owns communications technology, accusing him of participating in a criminal enterprise “that facilitated the transnational importation and distribution of narcotics through the sale and service of encrypted communications devices”.

A blizzard of arrests followed, starting with last year’s raids in Belgium and the Netherlands at the level of the street lieutenants and culminating in this week’s Operation Desert Light and the arrest of 49 suspects hiding out in luxury properties in Spain and Dubai, including six alleged global kingpins.

The incinerators in Belgium are said to be unable to cope with the sheer scale of cocaine being seized at the port of Antwerp, while Dubai’s prisons are playing host to a veritable who’s who in the organised crime world, many with links to Daniel Kinahan, the alleged Irish crime boss and friend to the two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The audacious piece of law enforcement follows in the fashion of other recent eye-grabbing policing initiatives, including the FBI’s intriguing discovery of a private key to unlock a bitcoin wallet in which Colonial Pipeline Co paid $5m (£4m) in ransom to cyberhackers.

Questions are beginning to be raised, however, in the case of Sky ECC and the cracking of other encryption services, about whether this audacity may have gone too far.

A legal motion, brimming with internal emails and documents, filed by lawyers acting for Sky Global, as part of an attempt to reclaim 116 internet domains that it claims were unlawfully seized by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, argues that lines are definitively being crossed that should worry us all.

Eap, publicly condemned as a friend to organised crime but described by friends as a tech startup nerd who has never even smoked a cigarette in his life, is said to be shattered, regarding himself as collateral damage in a tech arms race between organised criminals and their law enforcement foes.

The Sky ECC encryption platform emerged in 2013 “in response to global increases in cellphone hacking and high-profile data breaches”, according to the motion filed at a US district court in southern California.

Sky Global sold secure devices with the app preloaded onto distributors around the world. While WhatsApp targeted average customers, Sky ECC was more niche. “Individuals and industries with heightened privacy concerns … consisting of government entities, military contractors, celebrities and members of the legal, healthcare and financial industries.”

An email contained within the file suggests that at one stage in 2018 Sky Global offered free samples of the phones to Ontario provincial police. The company also knew, of course, that such a piece of technology could be useful to criminals. They insist, however, that they took every measure available to reduce the risk. One exhibit in the file from May 2020 chronicles how Sky Global’s support team received a request from a reseller named “Kaan” in Germany asking the company to urgently wipe the contents of two phones.

“PLEASE HELP! Two customers have problems with the police. Their devices were confiscated. Please delete two devices and the Sky app.”

The support team responded that they would not wipe a device “that we know is subject to a valid legal investigation”. The email added: “It should be noted that our software automatically erases all data at least every seven days [fewer, if the user changes their settings] and we are unable to prevent such data from being erased.”

The company argues that simply because their technology could be used for nefarious purposes does not mean it was designed for the world of organised crime.

“What has happened here is the equivalent of the government seizing Apple.com because drug dealers use iPhone encryption features to communicate with each other”, Sky Global’s lawyers wrote.

The lawyers have a further argument too. When Sky ECC was closed down, leading to the release of 27 staff members and 14 contractors, an opening in the secret communications market was created. One that the FBI was keen to exploit.

From 2018, an encrypted service known as Anom had been gathering momentum in the criminal underworld despite its cost of $1,700 for the handset and a $1,250 annual subscription. What its users didn’t know was that Anom was an FBI invention and every message on it was being read by law enforcement.

With Sky ECC down, Anom enjoyed what the FBI admit was exponential growth in its customer base, with 6,000 customers switching over.

The closure of Sky ECC, its lawyers claim, was in part an effort “to bolster a separate law enforcement operation at the expense of a thriving and legal private business”.

The dramatic scenes of recent days, with photographs emerging of once cocky men, allegedly responsible for no end of suffering, being led away from their pads in Marbella and Dubai, may be seen to justify law enforcement’s means.

But a further concern has arisen that is being echoed in cases being heard in UK courts. No one outside a small circle of people, and specifically the French authorities which seem to have been instrumental in accessing a Sky ECC server in their country, can say how the messages were hacked or even whether the data can be relied upon.

The Italian supreme court ordered prosecutors last month to disclose how the Sky ECC data had been retrieved, arguing that it was impossible to have a fair trial if the accused is unable to access the evidence or assess its reliability and legality, a position supposed by the NGO Fair Trials. Whether prosecutors choose to do so could determine whether the arrests made this week lead to convictions or not.

Prosecutors in the UK face a similar dilemma in relation to the hacking of EncroChat, another secret messaging platform which had the added facility of a “panic” button that when pressed would immediately erase the phone’s contents.

In the UK, evidence obtained from live monitored communications where the interception was conducted in the the country is deemed unreliable. French officials were again instrumental in the hack and prosecutors will need to show that the interception took place in France but are currently loath to do so.

“The reality is that nobody knows or certainly nobody in this country knows the truth of what they actually did do and that’s part of the problem”, said Julian Richards, the head of Reeds solicitors’ complex crime team and the lawyer for some of the defendants charged following the EncroChat hack.

With legal questions over the provenance of the communications intercepted in both Sky ECC and EncroChat, there will be concern at Europol HQ and elsewhere about whether the treasure unearthed proves to be be fools gold – and what rights have been traipsed over in the gathering of it.

Latest Stories

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies hold on to edge Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant had 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth career triple-double, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the New York Knicks 127-123 on Sunday. Morant scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, hitting the go-ahead basket after rebounding his own miss with 13.9 seconds left in regulation. Dillon Brooks scrod 23 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 for the Grizzlies, who lost a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter but recovered for their second straight victory. Jale

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in a row and are coming off a loss to the New York Jets that was particularly painful. Leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury that coach Matt Eberflus said Monday requires surgery. The Bears placed h

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight