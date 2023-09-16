Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $1.30

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CBRL) investors are due to receive a payment of $1.30 per share on 7th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 92% of cash flows. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 42.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 84% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.00 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $5.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's EPS has declined at around 15% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

