Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $1.30

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will pay a dividend of $1.30 on the 7th of November. This means the annual payment is 7.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 116% of what it was earning and 93% of cash flows. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

EPS is set to grow by 42.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 84% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.00 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $5.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's EPS has declined at around 15% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

