Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $1.30

The board of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 13th of February, with investors receiving $1.30 per share. The dividend yield will be 7.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 132% of what it was earning. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 57.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 87% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $2.00 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $5.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's EPS has fallen by approximately 18% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

We're Not Big Fans Of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

