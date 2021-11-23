Cracker Barrel Has Everything You Need For Thanksgiving Dinner, No Matter What Size Your Celebration Is

Sure, it's true that Thanksgiving is all about food, but that doesn't mean that you have to be cooking everything yourself. For that, we look to restaurants to do the hard work for us. They roast the turkey to juicy perfection. They simmer the gravy to a thick consistency. They cook the stuffing to a crispy top and soft interior. All the things that you may dread, they've got covered.

Lucky for us, lot of restaurants and grocery stores offer Thanksgiving meals you can pre-order. From Denny's to Costco, Whole Foods to Hello Fresh, all the courses from apps to dessert are done for you. But one of our favorites that comes back year after year is the Heat 'n Serve options from Cracker Barrel.

First, you have to pick the size you want. The family dinner serves four to six and the feast serves eight to 10. Both come with an oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing (or stuffing), cranberry relish, sweet yeast rolls, and sweet potato casserole with pecans. The family dinner comes with a choice of one country side, while the feast comes with a choice of two, plus a pecan and pumpkin pie. Some of the side options to pick from are mashed potatoes, green beans, or mac and cheese.

You can pre-order the two meals anytime on Cracker Barrel's website for pickup on 11/22 or 11/23. The feast runs $145, while the family dinner is $95. But of course, you can always throw on some more add-ons like an extra side dish or two, an Apple Pecan Streusel Pie, or more gravy!

