Crackdown's First Look Out: Apoorva Lakhia's Digital Debut Stars Saquib Salem, Iqbal Khan and Shriya Pilgaonkar In An Espionage Drama

Voot Select, after their commendable series, The Gone Game, is all set to release their next original series. Titled Crackdown, the story is a fast-paced espionage thriller. Crackdown, a slick, high-octane, action-fueled show, revolves around a covert operations wing that tries to dismantle various smaller decoys to uncover a larger conspiracy that threatens national security. In the process, they find an able ally in a girl whose identity remains a mystery.

The series marks the digital debut of ace director Apoorva Lakhia and stars Saqib Salim, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Waluscha, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Bhatia. Makers released the show's first look poster and it only intrigues us further.

The series also revolves around a simple Maharashtrian girl Divya (Shriya Pilgaonkar), who is forced to become a part of the dangerous mission owing to her resemblance to an extremist.

And excited Shriya Pilgaonkar, in a recent chat with IANS, revealed, "I love action thrillers and it's a genre I've always wanted to explore so I was obviously excited to be part of Crackdown. I really enjoyed the process of training with the action team for over a month to work on my basics which are extremely important. My action sequences were mainly hand-to-hand combat so that was the focus of my training."