Crackdown on city street drinking a 'huge success'

A crackdown on street drinking in a city centre has been hailed as a success after more than 560 cans and bottles of alcohol were seized.

Operation Ebrius saw Gloucester City Council, Gloucestershire Police and City Protection Officers work together to target street drinkers between August and September.

They engaged with 64 people and seized alcohol with an approximate value of £1,300.

Gloucester City Council community engagement officer Emily Bolland said: "A lot of people were telling us they felt safer within a week."

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, some people were engaged with up to 41 times, and declined general offers of support.

Another 18 people were engaged once and there were no more issues, while 21 people seen street drinking were engaged with between two and five times.

Three injunctions were obtained against street drinkers during the operation.

Ms Bolland told the overview and scrutiny committee on 27 November: "We saw that it was hugely successful. It had a really big impact on the city centre really quickly."

Operation to expand

She explained that further funding has been secured for a team of hotspot officers that will be working across the city, with street drinking noticed in areas such as Sinope Street and Matson.

"There are issues all over the city and we don’t just want to focus on the provision in the city centre," she said.

As part of the wider work being done to make Gloucester safer for everyone a survey is underway for people to raise concerns.

There is an interactive map set up for people to share their experience and whether they feel safe.