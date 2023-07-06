Crab leg buffet and Oyster bar get low scores in Myrtle Beach area restaurant inspections

Last week SC Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors visited 86 food establishments for either routine or follow-up inspections.

Not all restaurants scored an “A” grade.

Some of these restaurants that are on this week’s list might be one of your favorites, check and see if they were inspected and how they scored according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Take a look at this week’s Myrtle Beach area restaurant inspections.

Here is the list for the week of June 26 - June 30, 2023

4-Way Fuel, 1600 4th Ave., Conway, F, 100 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee 132, 10235 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, F, 100 7-Eleven #41635h And Roost, 1401 Coventry Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 93 7-Eleven #41843h, 1682 U.S. 501 E., Conway, R, 92 810 Conway, 2000 U.S. 501 E., Conway, R, 97 American Steak & Oyster Bar, 3797 U.S. 17 Bus., Murrells Inlet, R, 80 Atlantis Pancake House, 2305 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, R, 90 Atlas Tap House, 1004 Chester St., Myrtle Beach, R, 84 Beach Pit / Ryguys Llc, 200 76th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, F, 97 Benjamins Bakery & Cafe, 810 3rd Ave. S., Surfside Beach, R, 95 Blueberry’s Grill Barefoot, 4856 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, R, 91 Bonefish Grill #0502, 103 S. Kings Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, R, 88 Cackalacky Fish Co, 400 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 95 California Dreaming, 2657 Beaver Run Blvd., Surfside Beach, F, 98 Cheesesteak Factory, 310 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, F, 97 Clark’s Seafood & Chop House, 720 U.S. 17, Little River, F, 100 Clover Farm, 3742 Green Sea Rd. S., Loris, R, 90 Coastal Ale House, 115 Medical Park Dr., Conway, R, 96 Conway Chinese, 1610 E. Church St., Conway, R, 97 Cositas Rica Mexican Grill, 4335 Big Barn Dr., Unit C, Little River, R, 88 Crab Daddy’s Calabash Seafood, 3043 U.S. 17 S., Murrells Inlet, R, 71 Dunkin’ Donuts, 593 S.C. 90, Little River, F, 98 El Ranchito Salvadoreno, 4339 Sea Mountain Hwy., Little River, F, 100 Finish Line Grill, 1676 U.S. 17, Little River, R, 97 Firehouse Subs Myrtle Ridge, 152-A Middle Ridge Ave., Conway, R, 95 Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 1200 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 98 Food Lion #912 Deli/Bakery, 305 U.S. 701 N., Loris, R, 94 Genes Country Store, 3630 Highmarket St., Georgetown, R, 89 Gigi’s Pizza, 211 S. Ocean Blvd., Unit A, Myrtle Beach, R, 94 Golden Kitchen, 820 Surfside Dr., Surfside Beach, R, 80 Grande Dunes Ocean Club, 101 Grande Dune Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 97 Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 722 U.S. 17, Little River, F, 100 Hop N Wich, 1029 3rd Ave., Conway, F, 99 Inlet Provision Company, 4891 U.S. 17 Bus., Murrells Inlet, F, 89 J Peters Bar & Grill Nmb, 1571 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 97 Joey Doggs, 1818 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, F, 96 Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2130 Highmarket St., Georgetown, R, 95 Kfc Of Carolina Forest, 1020 Glen Forest Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100 Kings Sushi Ii, 801 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 92 Klocker’s Tavern, 4807 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach, F, 92 Legends Snack Bar, 1500 Legends Dr., Myrtle Beach, R, 93 Liberty Tap Room & Grill, 7651 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 98 Little River Elks Lodge #2840, 250 Hwy. 57 S., Little River, R, 90 Marina Inn At Grande Dunes, 8121 Amalfi Pl., Myrtle Beach, F, 100 Marina Inn Beach Cabana, 8121 Amalfi Pl., Myrtle Beach, R, 96 Maryland Fried Chicken, 939 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, R, 98 Mcdonalds, 822 U.S. 17, Little River, R, 96 Mellow Mushroom - Mi, 3280 U.S. 17 S., Murrells Inlet, R, 91 Mi Tierra Hondurena, 1600 Main St., Conway, R, 88 Mulligan’s, 1359 U.S. 17, Little River, R, 82 Nagoya Japanese Grill, 1354 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, R, 89 Nonna’s Taste Of Italy, 2132 Oakheart Rd., Myrtle Beach, R, 88 O D Arcade, 100 1st Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, R, 93 Old South Bar-B-Q, 1020 Sea Mountain Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, R, 94 Olive Garden #4452, 73 Rodeo Dr., Myrtle Beach, R, 88 Oliver’s Restaurant, Inc, 1301 U.S. 501 Bus., Conway, R, 100 Omega Pancake, 1617 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, F, 100 Outback Steakhouse #4123, 1721 N. Kings Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, R, 89 Pacino’s Mediterranean Grill, 3103 U.S. 17 Bus., Garden City, R, 88 Panchitos Villa, 4247 Broad St., Loris, R, 95 Panda Express, 1598 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 99 Panera Bread #4964, 1296 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 85 Paradice Ice Cream #2, 12020 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, R, 98 Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, F, 100 Pegasus Pizzeria, 9400 Shore Dr., Myrtle Beach, R, 88 Perrone’s Restaurant And Bar, 13302 Ocean Hwy., Suite Abc, Pawleys Island, F, 96 Pool Side Grill, 100 N. Beach Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100 Prestwick Club Snack Bar, 1001 Links Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100 Quick Mart, 1813 Wright Blvd., Conway, F, 98 Roosters Tavern, 3901 Dick Pond Rd., Unit A, Myrtle Beach, R, 92 Ryan’s Deli-Cafe, 3481 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach, R, 97 Sakura Hibachi Buffet, 523 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100 Serafino’s, 587 Burcale Rd., Myrtle Beach, R, 90 Snooky’s Oceanfront, 2208 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, F, 89 Sol Cocina Mexicana, 12036 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, R, 94 Starbucks Coffee Conway, 1615 Church St., Conway, R, 100 Subway Main St Conway, 1512 Main St., Conway, R, 93 Taco Bell #24224, 245 Church St., Georgetown, R, 98 Taqueria Antojitos Guanajuato, 1705 Park View Rd., Conway, R, 89 The Burger Ranch, 2094 Green Sea Rd., Loris, R, 89 The Dirty Armadillo, 2551 U.S. 17, Little River, R, 89 Umberto’s At Barefoot, 4886 S. Kings Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, R, 97 Waffle House #2028, 1690 U.S. 501, Conway, R, 96 Walk-On’s Bistreaux, 61 Rodeo Dr., Myrtle Beach, R, 82 Wendy’s #209, 95 S. Kings Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, R, 95 Wild Wing Cafe, 4706 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, F, 99

“INSPECTION KEY”

A | 100 - 88 - The retail food establishment earned more than 87 points. Food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of Regulation 61-25.

B | 87 - 78 - The retail food establishment earned 78-87 points. Food safety practices need improvement.

C | 77 & Below - The retail establishment earned less than 78 points. Food safety practices need significant improvement.

R | Indicates a Routine Inspection - Unannounced and conducted on a frequency determined by the facility’s Risk Category on a frequency of one to four times a year.

F | Indicates a Follow-Up Inspection - Conducted within ten days of a Routine Inspection that requires follow-up verification.