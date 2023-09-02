Crab and corn risotto with crème fraîche and cayenne butter recipe
Sweetcorn turns a risotto into an American dish. Its sweetness goes very well with the salty fishiness of crab. You could add a few sautéed wild mushrooms to this when it’s cooked. The trio works well.
Timings
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Serves
2
Ingredients
1 ear of sweetcorn
1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 shallot, very finely chopped
150g risotto rice
75ml dry white vermouth
500ml fish stock
100g tub of white crabmeat
100g tub of mixed white and brown crabmeat
10-15g butter
½ tsp ground cayenne
2 tbsp chopped chervil, if you can find it, or a mix of chives and parsley
2 tbsp crème fraîche
Method
Set the corn on one of its ends in a small, flat container – a small roasting tin, for example – and, using a sharp knife, cut off the kernels working from top to bottom and all the way around.
Heat the oil in a saucepan and sauté the shallot until soft. Add the rice and stir the grains around in the fat. Pour in the vermouth and cook until it has almost completely disappeared.
Heat the stock until it’s simmering. Start adding it to the rice, stirring constantly and adding another ladle of stock only when the previous one has been absorbed. It will take about 25 minutes to cook the rice. Ten minutes before the end of the cooking time, add the corn. Five minutes before the end, gently fork in all the crabmeat.
When it’s cooked, the mixture should be creamy and each grain of rice should still have a little bite in its centre.
Heat the butter in a small frying pan and fry the cayenne until you can smell its aroma.
Fork the herbs – whichever you are using – through the risotto and divide it between two plates. Put a spoonful of crème fraîche on each one and drizzle the butter on top. Serve immediately.