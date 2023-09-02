Crab and corn risotto with crème fraîche and cayenne butter recipe

Sweetcorn turns a risotto into an American dish. Its sweetness goes very well with the salty fishiness of crab. You could add a few sautéed wild mushrooms to this when it’s cooked. The trio works well.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

2

2 tbsp chopped chervil, if you can find it, or a mix of chives and parsley

Set the corn on one of its ends in a small, flat container – a small roasting tin, for example – and, using a sharp knife, cut off the kernels working from top to bottom and all the way around.

Heat the oil in a saucepan and sauté the shallot until soft. Add the rice and stir the grains around in the fat. Pour in the vermouth and cook until it has almost completely disappeared.

Heat the stock until it’s simmering. Start adding it to the rice, stirring constantly and adding another ladle of stock only when the previous one has been absorbed. It will take about 25 minutes to cook the rice. Ten minutes before the end of the cooking time, add the corn. Five minutes before the end, gently fork in all the crabmeat.

When it’s cooked, the mixture should be creamy and each grain of rice should still have a little bite in its centre.

Heat the butter in a small frying pan and fry the cayenne until you can smell its aroma.