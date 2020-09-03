Proposed Class-Action Lawsuit Targets ‘Negligent’ Canada Revenue Agency After CERB, CESB Hacks

Canada Revenue Agency's online services were recently suspended following a series of cyberattacks linked to the online application system for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefits program. (Photo: Graham Hughes/La Presse canadienne)

The federal government showed “a callous disregard” for the rights of thousands of Canadian taxpayers whose personal and financial information was compromised in a series of cyberattacks against Canada Revenue Agency’s online services, a proposed class-action lawsuit alleges.

Anne Campeau, a resident of South Woodslee, Ont., was one of the victims who had her information stolen. It was then used on Aug. 6 to fraudulently apply for two payments of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), totalling $4,000.

Campeau, a police dispatcher with the city of Windsor, was never even eligible for CERB, since she was never out of work during the pandemic.

On Aug. 10, the 52-year-old was puzzled when she received an email from Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) notifying her of a new message in her account. She logged into her account and found no trace of the message, but later noticed her direct deposit details had been changed to a bank account in Quebec. The email address associated with her account had also been changed.

The proposed class-action lawsuit filed at the Federal Court in Vancouver on Aug. 24 is on behalf of “all persons whose personal or financial information in their [GCKey] account or their Canada Revenue Agency account was disclosed to a third party on or after March 15, 2020.”

That’s the date when millions of Canadians put out of work because of the pandemic became eligible to receive CERB payments. The Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB) was created two months later, on May 10.

Plaintiffs allege that “the online application system for the CERB and CESB programs was implemented hastily,” and that Canada did not take appropriate steps to protect taxpayers’ personal and financial information.

On August 15, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat announced in a press release that more than 14,500 GCKey and CRA accounts had been hacked in a series of cyberattacks, exposing thousands of Canadians’ social insurance numbers, home addresses, banking details and tax information.

“These attacks, which used passwords and usernames collected from previous hacks of accounts worldwide, took advantage of the fact that many people reuse passwords and usernames across multiple accounts,” the press release explained.

Campeau says her password was “so obscure that nobody would’ve been able to guess it.” She says her line of work has made her very protective of her personal information because she’s seen firsthand what can happen to people whose identities are stolen.

Individuals who have been affected are gonna have to monitor their credit indefinitely going forward. Angela Bespflug, Murphy Battista LLP

“The possibilities of how that information could be used are endless,” agreed lawyer Angela Bespflug from Murphy Battista LLP, the Vancouver-based firm pursuing this action.

“The scary thing about this type of attack, with such personal information, is that individuals who have been affected are gonna have to monitor their credit indefinitely going forward,” she said, noting that some victims of the data breaches are students eligible for the CESB program.

“They’re 18, 19, 20… and they’re gonna have to monitor their credit for the rest of their lives, really.”

To add insult to injury, some of the people whose information was compromised saw their CERB or CESB payments suspended pending investigation, which means they couldn’t access money they desperately needed in these hard times.

