CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

CPS Technologies Corp.

NORTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) today announced revenues of $7.1 million and an operating profit of $669 thousand for the quarter ended July 2, 2022. This compares with revenues of $5.9 million and an operating profit of $253 thousand for the quarter ended June 26, 2021.



Michael McCormack, President and CEO, said: “We are pleased to report that revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were the highest in the company’s history and showed 6.3% improvement over revenues in the first quarter of 2022, our previous record high for a quarter. Even more significantly we show a revenue increase of 21% over the second quarter of 2021. Further, our second quarter operating profit represents an increase of 164% over the second quarter of 2021. We continue to realize returns on the growth initiatives and operational changes we are executing. The team is continuing to drive growth and efficiency to sustain this momentum.

The larger concerns today involve the impacts of inflation, material availability, logistics delays, and a limited labor force. We are not immune to these problems, but to date, none of these issues has had a significant impact on our business. While inflation affects both wages and material costs, we have been able to cope with these in the form of increased manufacturing efficiencies and small price increases. In an uncertain overall economic environment, we remain very pleased with our second quarter performance and are confident in our outlook.

Beyond Fiscal Year 2022, we remain cautiously optimistic that our collective growth initiatives, specifically in longer-term new product development investments, will expand the current product lines both in terms of revenues and earnings. We have re-engaged with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs having made several submissions and will continue to do so. We have announced the award of 2 contracts under these programs, one for the Army and the other for the Navy. Lastly, we continue to make measured investments to increase the capacity of our current high-volume manufacturing.”

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications including the GPS III satellite and the Mars rover. CPS armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2022 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.







CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2, June 26, July 2, June 26, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Product sales $ 7,070,743 $ 5,862,183 $ 13,723,457 $ 10,727,890 Total revenues 7,070,743 5,862,183 13,723,457 10,727,890 Cost of product sales 5,242,106 4,510,600 9,931,330 8,432,168 Gross Margin 1,828,637 1,351,583 3,792,127 2,295,722 Selling, general, and administrative expense 1,159,157 1,098,616 2,575,550 2,007,087 Income from operations 669,480 252,967 1,216,577 288,635 Interest income (expense), net 1,594 (13,769) (319) (18,079) Net income before income tax 671,074 239,198 1,216,258 270,556 Income tax provision 215,966 -- 341,714 456 Net income $455,108 $239,198 $874,544 $270,101 Net income per basic common share $0.03 $0.02 $0.06 $0.02





CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. Balance Sheet (Unaudited) July 2, December 25, ASSETS 2022 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,076,282 $ 5,050,312 Accounts receivable-trade, net 4,536,973 4,870,021 Inventories, net 4,665,719 3,911,602 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 313,501 225,873 Total current assets 14,592,475 14,057,808 Net property and equipment 1,412,923 1,322,494 Right-of-use lease asset 528,000 586,000 Deferred taxes, net 2,482,720 2,823,978 Total Assets $ 19,016,118 $ 18,800,719 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Note payable, current portion $ 47,321 $ 55,906 Accounts payable 1,621,278 2,100,251 Accrued expenses 648,180 1,086,429 Deferred revenue 1,752,543 1,707,138 Lease liability, current portion 157,000 155,000 Total current liabilities 4,226,322 5,104,724 Note payable less current portion 77,120 98,684 Long term lease liability 371,000 431,000 Total liabilities 4,674,442 5,634,408 Total stockholders’ equity 14,341,676 13,166,311 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,016,118 $ 18,800,719





