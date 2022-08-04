CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

CPS Technologies Corp.
·5 min read
CPS Technologies Corp.
CPS Technologies Corp.

NORTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) today announced revenues of $7.1 million and an operating profit of $669 thousand for the quarter ended July 2, 2022. This compares with revenues of $5.9 million and an operating profit of $253 thousand for the quarter ended June 26, 2021.

Michael McCormack, President and CEO, said: “We are pleased to report that revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were the highest in the company’s history and showed 6.3% improvement over revenues in the first quarter of 2022, our previous record high for a quarter. Even more significantly we show a revenue increase of 21% over the second quarter of 2021. Further, our second quarter operating profit represents an increase of 164% over the second quarter of 2021. We continue to realize returns on the growth initiatives and operational changes we are executing. The team is continuing to drive growth and efficiency to sustain this momentum.

The larger concerns today involve the impacts of inflation, material availability, logistics delays, and a limited labor force. We are not immune to these problems, but to date, none of these issues has had a significant impact on our business. While inflation affects both wages and material costs, we have been able to cope with these in the form of increased manufacturing efficiencies and small price increases. In an uncertain overall economic environment, we remain very pleased with our second quarter performance and are confident in our outlook.

Beyond Fiscal Year 2022, we remain cautiously optimistic that our collective growth initiatives, specifically in longer-term new product development investments, will expand the current product lines both in terms of revenues and earnings. We have re-engaged with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs having made several submissions and will continue to do so. We have announced the award of 2 contracts under these programs, one for the Army and the other for the Navy. Lastly, we continue to make measured investments to increase the capacity of our current high-volume manufacturing.”

The Company will be hosting its second quarter conference call with investors at 9:00 AM on Friday, August 5. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

Call in Number: 1-888-504-7949

Conference ID: 840275

We encourage those who wish to participate, to call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure the operator can connect you prior to the start of the call.

About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications including the GPS III satellite and the Mars rover. CPS armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

Safe Harbor
Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2022 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.



CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 2,

 

June 26,

 

July 2,

 

June 26,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$ 7,070,743

 

$ 5,862,183

 

$ 13,723,457

 

$ 10,727,890

 

Total revenues

7,070,743

 

5,862,183

 

13,723,457

 

10,727,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales

5,242,106

 

4,510,600

 

9,931,330

 

8,432,168

 

Gross Margin

1,828,637

 

1,351,583

 

3,792,127

 

2,295,722

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expense

1,159,157

 

1,098,616

 

2,575,550

 

2,007,087

 

Income from operations

669,480

 

252,967

 

1,216,577

 

288,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

1,594

 

(13,769)

 

(319)

 

(18,079)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income before income tax

671,074

 

239,198

 

1,216,258

 

270,556

Income tax provision

215,966

 

--

 

341,714

 

456

 

Net income

$455,108

 

$239,198

 

$874,544

 

$270,101

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per basic common share

$0.03

 

$0.02

 

$0.06

 

$0.02

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

 Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 2,

 

December 25,

ASSETS

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$ 5,076,282

 

$ 5,050,312

 

Accounts receivable-trade, net

 

4,536,973

 

4,870,021

 

Inventories, net

 

4,665,719

 

3,911,602

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

313,501

 

225,873

 

 

Total current assets

 

14,592,475

 

14,057,808

Net property and equipment

 

1,412,923

 

1,322,494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use lease asset

 

528,000

 

586,000

 

Deferred taxes, net

 

2,482,720

 

2,823,978

 

Total Assets

 

$ 19,016,118

 

$ 18,800,719

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note payable, current portion

 

$ 47,321

 

$ 55,906

 

 

Accounts payable

 

1,621,278

 

2,100,251

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

648,180

 

1,086,429

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

1,752,543

 

1,707,138

 

 

Lease liability, current portion

 

157,000

 

155,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

4,226,322

 

5,104,724

 

Note payable less current portion

 

77,120

 

98,684

 

Long term lease liability

 

371,000

 

431,000

 

Total liabilities

 

4,674,442

 

5,634,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

14,341,676

 

13,166,311

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$ 19,016,118

 

$ 18,800,719

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


CPS Technologies Corporation                  
Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer                                
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
Telephone: (508) 222-0614
Web Site: www.cpstechnologysolutions.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe retires from team's front office

    EDMONTON — Kevin Lowe's post-hockey to-do list has been growing for years. The Edmonton Oilers' legend sat down with his wife at the end of the NHL season and wrote out all the places they want to go, the things they want to do. Looking at the results, Lowe realized it was time to step away from the Oilers' front office. On Tuesday, he retired from his role as vice chair and alternate governor. "It’s exciting," Lowe told The Canadian Press. "I’m 63 now. I wanted to spend a little bit more time w

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball