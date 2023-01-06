CPR helped revive Damar Hamlin. Where to learn the life-saving technique in Charlotte

Evan Moore
·2 min read

Buffalo Bills safety still Damar Hamlin still remains in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Denny Kellington, an assistant athletic trainer for the team, administered CPR to Hamlin after he collapsed on the field, The Buffalo News reported. After his heartbeat was restored, Hamlin was given oxygen from a portable tank to help him breathe. His condition has since improved days following the medical incident.

Following Hamlin’s collapse, medical professionals emphasized the importance of learning CPR.

“With every minute of delay, there’s a 7 to 10% decrease in survivability,” Dr. Michael Emery, a sports cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, told NBC News.

More than 500,000 cardiac arrests occur each year in the U.S., but CPR and Basic Life Support (BLS) training from certified instructors can be the difference between life and death, according to the American Red Cross.

If you’re interested in learning CPR, here are a few places where you can get certified in Charlotte.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross offers a variety of virtual and in-person CPR and BLS classes in the Charlotte area, with costs ranging from $42 to $117.

Those who complete the in-person course will receive a two-year CPR certification. Virtual classes do not meet the requirements for certification.

To register for classes online, visit redcross.org.

CPR Works of Charlotte

CPR Works of Charlotte offers CPR and BLS certification classes at their main office in Charlotte, 9305-D Monroe Rd., and at Matthews Community Center, 100 E. McDowell St.

There is no age limit to register, but students must be able to perform compressions. Prices start at $58.95 per class.

To enroll, visit cprworksofcharlotte.com.

YMCA of Greater Charlotte

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte offers CPR certification classes to members and non-members at local branches.

Students must be at least 14 years old to complete the courses.

Prices for YMCA members range from $70 to 95, and prices for non-members range from $80 to $110 per class. To register, visit ymcacharlotte.org.

CPR1 Carolinas

CPR1 Carolinas offers CPR classes at their office in Charlotte, 933 Louise Ave., Suite 101, or instructors can come to your home or office.

Students as young as eight years old are eligible to take courses, as long as they can perform compressions during training, according to an employee.

Class prices range from $59.95-$89.99. To enroll, visit cprcarolina.com.

Keep the Beat Mecklenburg County

Keep the Beat is a joint collaboration between Mecklenburg County EMS, Atrium Health and Novant Health to reduce cardiac mortality.

The program offers free bystander CPR training open to ages 12 and up, but it does not provide certification through the American Heart Association or American Red Cross.

Those interested can fill out a form at keepthebeatmeck.com.

