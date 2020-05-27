CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes New Location in Ohio

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates John and Tara Tabernik on the opening of their second store within the mobile repair network. The couple recently cut the ribbon on their CPR Avon store located on the west side of Cleveland, Ohio.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Avon, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/avon-oh/.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The Taberniks have demonstrated great customer service, workmanship, and professionalism throughout their operations at CPR North Olmsted. CPR Corporate looks forward to seeing John and Tara carry over the same degree of excellence to another location within their market," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair.

Avon, Ohio is a fast-growing community, home to a wide range of other small businesses, restaurants, and retail stores. Residents located in and around this suburban city travel to Avon for its dining, retail, and entertainment scene. John and Tara's store is located off the highly-traveled Detroit Road and is a very short drive to Avon Commons and Crocker Park, two very popular shopping centers in the region.

"John and I have worked in IT for over 25 years each. We are both passionate about technology and found the variety of services offered by CPR to be a great match for our interests," said Tara.

John and Tara have lived in Willoughby Hills, a small city east of downtown Cleveland, for almost 20 years. They have two children, whom they stay very busy with. As a family, they enjoy traveling together, especially to Disney and Universal Studios in Florida. They also enjoy volleyball, going to concerts, attending high school and professional football games, and eating out at the many amazing Cleveland restaurants. They have owned a consulting firm for over 20 years and have worked in independent consulting and in-house roles in a variety of Cleveland based companies.

Story continues

To learn more about Tara and John's stores, please contact them at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Avon is located at:

34970 Detroit Rd

Avon, OH 44011

Please contact the store at 440-695-8108 or via email: repairs@cpr-avon.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/avon-oh/

CPR Cell Phone Repair North Olmsted is located at:

25393 Lorain Road

North Olmsted, OH 44070

Please contact the store at 440-777-0179 or via email: repairs@cpr-north-olmsted.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/north-olmsted-oh/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/591626/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Welcomes-New-Location-in-Ohio



