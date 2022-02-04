CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with New York Store

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest-growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce a new location coming to New York. The franchise congratulates Mohammad Butt on opening the latest CPR store, CPR Rosedale.

"Judging by the success we've seen in other nearby stores, coupled with Mohammad's repair experience, we're more than positive that this new franchise will thrive in his leadership," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "On behalf of CPR Corporate, we're excited to extend our offerings and provide affordable repair options to Rosedale residents."

Rosedale is a thriving New York neighborhood situated near Queens, NY. Rosedale offers residents a quiet, suburban-like feel with plenty of outdoor activities and parks to enjoy. CPR Rosedale is located on Conduit Avenue, next to Flow Event Studio and Domino's Pizza.

"After starting out as an entrepreneur several years ago during the financial crisis, I quickly saw an opportunity in the computer and smartphone repair industry and pursued it," said owner Mohammad Butt. "Since then, I've been working hard to grow my career and offer customers the best and most timely repair services in the area. After opening this new store, my goal is for my employees and me to stay on top of the latest technology and provide outstanding customer service to each person that walks in."

In addition to offering affordable repair options, Mohammad and his team are proud to provide free repair estimates and device financing. For more information, please stop by the store in person or use the contact details listed below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Rosedale is located at:

247-22 S Conduit Ave

Rosedale, NY 11422

Please contact the store at 718-977-1221 or via email: repairs@cpr-rosedale.com

Please visit the store's website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/rosedale-ny/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is a fast growing mobile repair franchise in North America, operating over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2021, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the sixth consecutive year and ranked second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales Category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

