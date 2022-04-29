CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with New Columbus Store

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, one of the fastest-growing mobile device repair franchise networks in North America, is pleased to announce a new store opening in Columbus, GA. The franchise congratulates Pedro Ferrer on his latest CPR opening.

"Pedro is a multi-store owner within the CPR network, and we've seen consistent performance across his other locations," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We are excited to see how he applies his expertise to CPR Columbus."

As the second-largest city in Georgia, Columbus is home to an active and dynamic community full of rich history. A vibrant city and huge tourist hub, the environment is full of life and adventure. CPR Cell Phone Repair Columbus has excellent potential, located along the Chattahoochee River, surrounded by tourists attractions, renowned arts and athletic centers, and Fort Benning.

As the owner of CPR franchise locations in Warner Robins, North Macon, Dublin, South Asheville, and Johnson City, Pedro Ferrer is looking forward to bringing his years of CPR Cell Phone Repair expertise and additional years of tech repair to the community in Columbus. He does not doubt that the residents of Columbus, GA, will benefit from CPR's efficient and reliable technology repair services.

From cracked screens to broken cameras, computer repairs, and more, Cell Phone Repair Columbus is here to provide the community with the best technology repair services around.

To learn more about how CPR Columbus can help bring new life into your device, stop into the store or use the contact details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Columbus is located at:

6401 Whitesville Rd.

Suite 400

Columbus, GA 31904

Please contact the store at 706-642-0071 or via email: Repairs@cpr-columbusga.com

Please visit the store's website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/columbus-ga/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

CPR by Assurant (CPR), ranked the no. 1 franchise for electronics repairs in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, is one of the largest, fastest-growing mobile repair franchises in North America, operating over 500 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For more information about CPR by Assurant, visit www.cellphonerepair.com.

Media Contact

Chris Jourdan

chris.jourdan@cpr-corporate.com

877-392-6278 ext. 7711

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair





