Hamelin and Canada win gold in the men's 5,000-metre short-track relay

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charles Hamelin
    Canadian short-track speed skater
  • Steven Dubois
    Canadian short track speed skater

BEIJING — Charles Hamelin became Canada's most decorated male Winter Olympian, helping Canada win gold in the men's 5,000-metre short-track speedskating relay on Wednesday.

Hamelin and Canadian teammates Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Pascal Dion finished in a winning time of six minutes 41.25 seconds.

South Korea won silver in 6:41.69, while Italy claimed bronze in 6:43.431.

Canada trailed the Koreans and Russian Olympic Committee for much of the race, before Dubois pulled Canada into second with 21 of the 45 laps to go.

With 18 laps remaining, Pierre-Gilles pushed Canada to the front of the pack and the Canadians protected that lead until Dubois crossed the finish line ahead of his South Korean rival.

It's a sixth career medal for the 37-year-old Hamelin, who joins long-track speedskater Cindy Klassen as the only other Winter Olympian with a half-dozen podium finishes.

Hamelin, from Ste-Julie, Que., now has four Olympic gold medals to go along with one silver and one bronze. He last topped an Olympic podium in Sochi in 2014 in the men's 1,500.

He joins women's hockey players Caroline Ouellette, Jayna Hefford and Hayley Wickenheiser as the only Canadian Olympians with four gold medals.

He's also won 37 world championship medals – including 13 gold – across a storied career that saw him become short-track speedskating's overall world champion in 2018.

Dubois, meanwhile, has now won three medals — one of every colour — at the Beijing Games. He had earlier won silver in the 1,500 and bronze in the 500.

He becomes the second Canadian Olympian to complete the medal set in Beijing. Long-track speedskater Isabelle Weidemann won a gold, bronze and silver on the Ice Ribbon oval.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Charles Hamelin strikes short-track gold in final Olympic race

    Canada, say hello to speed skater Charles Hamelin: Short track legend and your co-record holder for most medals in the Olympic Winter Games. Competing in his fifth and final Games, Hamelin helped the men's relay team secure gold on Wednesday in Beijing, the 37-year-old's sixth career Olympic podium to match long track speed skater Cindy Klassen and his fourth in the 5,000-metre event. The 37-year-old Hamelin and his teammates Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles, and Pascal Dion crossed the finis

  • Canada wins gold, Hamelin makes history in men's short-track speed-skating 5,000m relay in Beijing

    Team Canada captured another gold and Charles Hamelin entered the record books in the Beijing Olympics.

  • Right-Wing Crowdfunding Site For Protesting Truckers Back Online After Hack Attack (UPDATE)

    The hack exposed GiveSendGo donor information.

  • Nigerian female bobsledder lodges gender complaint

    Nigerian monobob and skeleton competitor Simidele Adeagbo is used to tackling challenges head on. Now she is taking on another - alleging gender discrimination within the Beijing Olympics.Adeagbo has lodged a formal complaint with the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation - known as IBSF - claiming gender discrimination in the number of spots allocated to men and women at the Games.In a letter to the IBSF obtained by Reuters, lawyers for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympian said she was excluded from the 2022 Olympic monobob event by a single spot.The letter stated there is "an insidious and wilful gender disparity in the number of sled spots made available for men and women.""It’s really highly frustrating. I have made so much progress just seeing how I've grown and develop in the sport, and I want it to be right there competing with the best in the world. And so it's really frustrating to have that cut short, not because of anything that I did or any, you know, lack of talent or skill, but simply because the rules in place are unlawful and discriminatory.”The monobob was introduced to the Olympic program for the Beijing Games with the intention of bolstering the number of women who can compete in the bobsleigh events. Men are allocated 28 spots in the four-man bobsleigh event and 30 spots in the two-man.Women meanwhile are allotted 20 spots in the monobob and 20 in the two-person bobsleigh.Adeagbo, who is the first African athlete to have won an international bobsleigh event, believes she would be at the Games now if the rules were different. "There's enough high calibre athletes. I mean, there were enough that were on this list to fill the spots that were available, but instead people are being, women are being left at home.” The IBSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Freedom Convoy: Guns seized in raid on group 'ready to use force' to defend Canada trucker blockade

    Canadian police have broken up a group that was allegedly ready to use violence to defend the Freedom Convoy near the US border. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta said it had arrested 11 people and seized 13 long guns, as well as handguns and a large quantity of ammunition. It comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to use special measures allowing him to tackle the truck protests, which have shut some border crossings and paralysed Ottawa.

  • GB women keep curling medal hopes alive as Eve Muirhead’s team claim vital win

    A 10-4 victory over Japan at the National Aquatics Centre sets GB up nicely for another big match against China on Wednesday.

  • GB women curlers’ hopes hanging by thread as Eve Muirhead’s team lose to China

    Team GB must now beat the Russian Olympic Committee and hope other results go their way.

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Eve Muirhead curses Team GB’s luck after defeat leaves curling medal hopes on brink

    Team GB now need to beat the ROC in their final match and hope results elsewhere fall in their favour

  • Ottawa police chief resigns amid trucker protest that's crippled Canada's capital city

    Sources told local news that the police chief has been accused of behavior that hurt the force's ability to address the protests.

  • Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Are Engaged: 'The Easiest Yes'

    The two lovebirds took their relationship public in 2020

  • Killed with kindness: Ignorant good Samaritans lead to deaths of two North Idaho moose

    “When I’ve tried to talk to neighbors who put food out for the deer … they refuse to believe the science and potential harm behind what they are doing.”

  • Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Marries Elisa Achilli: 'Can't Imagine Life Without Her'

    The couple were married at the Schloss Hünigen hotel in Switzerland on Tuesday with his mother in attendance

  • Prince Andrew case: From official denials to a settled sex-abuse lawsuit, a look at key events so far

    Sexual-abuse allegations against Prince Andrew continue to move forward after Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 conviction. Here's a recap of key events.

  • Ghislaine Said the Infamous Prince Andrew Photo Looked ‘Real.’ Did That Sink Him?

    Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince Andrew may have been prompted to settle Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against him—for a whopping figure of $14 million, according to some well-sourced reports in the British media Wednesday—after seeing an email sent by Ghislaine Maxwell in which the convicted sex trafficker said she thought the photo of Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre’s waist “looks real.”Maxwell appears in the background of the photo and it was claimed by Giuffre that

  • Canada sets Olympic record en route to speed skating gold medal in women's team pursuit

    Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal in women's team pursuit in long track speed skating in Beijing. The Canadians beat defending Olympic champion Japan's Ayano Sato, Miho Tagaki and Nana Tagaki in Tuesday's dramatic final at the National Speed Skating Oval. Canada posted a time of two minutes and 53.44 seconds, while Japan finished in 3.04.47. Japan enjoyed a slender lead with a half lap to go but Nana Takagi lost her bal

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Wednesday, Feb. 16

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING MEN'S SLALOM French skier Clement Noel put down a blistering second run to win the slalom by a large margin. Noel moved up from sixth following the first leg to beat first-run leader Johannes Strolz of Austria by 0.61 seconds after posting the fastest second run. World champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway held his position and picked up the bronze, finishing 0.70 behind. ___ BIATHLON 4x

  • Adam Silver says he wishes James Harden, Ben Simmons trade was handled differently

    “I’d love to find a way where to the extent there’s player movement, it didn’t happen in that fashion,” Silver told Yahoo Sports.

  • For nearly 70 years, these 2 murdered boys were known as the 'Babes in the Woods.' Now they finally have names

    Nearly 70 years after the skeletal remains of two murdered boys were discovered in Vancouver's Stanley Park, the young victims have finally been identified thanks to DNA technology. The infamous "Babes in the Woods" homicides have perplexed police since the victims were found bludgeoned to death by a hatchet in 1953. The killer has never been found and, until now, the victims' identities have been unknown. But on Tuesday, Vancouver police revealed that the boys are believed to be six-year-old Da

  • Simone Biles announces engagement to Texans' Jonathan Owens: 'Woke up a fiancée'

    Biles and Owens, who have been together almost two years, got engaged on Valentine's Day