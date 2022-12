TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for a boy and a girl.

Police identified the missing children as Shakir Charles and Shakira Charles.

They are both 13 years old.

Police say there are two suspects, both Black females, who were last seen in a black SUV in Alliston, a community in Simcoe County north of Toronto.

