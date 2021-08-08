CPL roundup: York United edge Wanderers, Pacific battles Edmonton to draw

LANGFORD, B.C. — A goal in the 76th minute rescued a single point for FC Edmonton Saturday as the club settled for a 2-2 draw with Pacific FC in Canadian Premier League play.

Pacific's Matteo Polisi opened the scoring in the 42nd minute and Terran Campbell put the home side up 2-0 with a goal in the 54th.

Edmonton's Easton Ongaro cut the deficit to a single goal in the 58th minute and Tobias Warschewski scored in the 76th to complete the 2-2 tie.

Pacific outshot Edmonton 11-4, with six attempts on target compared to three for the visitors.

Pacific (6-2-3) remains atop the CPL standings, three points above Valour FC.

Edmonton sits in sixth with a 3-5-3 record.

YORK UNITED FC 3 HFX WANDERERS FC 2

Lowell Wright scored in the 90th minute to give York United a 3-2 win over the Wanderers.

It was a busy first half, with Halifax's Jake Ruby opening the scoring in the 21st minute, Max Ferrari putting away an equalizer in the 39th and João Morelli Neto getting the go-ahead goal just a minute later.

Isaiah Johnston scored for York in the 54th minute to knot the score at 2-2.

The Wanderers (3-5-2) are second last in the CPL standings while United (4-4-3) sits in fifth spot.



