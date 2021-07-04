CPL Roundup: Valour FC continues perfect start to season by beating Ottawa 2-0

WINNIPEG — Raphael Ohin and Moses Dyer scored to lead Valour FC over Atletico Ottawa 2-0 Saturday in Canadian Premier League play.

First-place Valour improved to 3-0-0 to continue its perfect start to the new CPL season.

Ohin gave the Winnipeg-based team the lead in the 45th minute before Dyer put the game to bed two minutes into second-half stoppage time.

Jonathan Sirois made two saves for his third clean sheet in as many games as Valour has yet to concede a goal this season.

Atletico Ottawa dropped to 1-2-0.

Earlier Saturday, HFX Wanderers FC drew 0-0 with Cavalry FC for their first point of the season.

The Wanderers (0-2-1), last season’s finalists, have yet to score a goal this year while Cavalry (2-0-1) is unbeaten to begin the new campaign.

Cavalry outshot the Halifax-based club 10-7.

All eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season -- a 29-day single-city stretch being dubbed ``The Kickoff.''

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press