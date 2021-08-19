CPL Roundup: Late goal earns Atletico Ottawa 1-1 draw with York United

In this article:

OTTAWA — A late goal from Alberto Soto Maldonado salvaged a point for Atletico Ottawa as the home side battled York United to a 1-1 draw in Canadian Premier League action on Wednesday.

Álvaro Rivero opened the scoring for United on a penalty kick in the 65th minute.

Atletico seemed doomed to take a loss until Soto Madonado buried a shot in the 89th minute.

Ottawa outshot York 21-10, with each side registering six shots on target.

Atletico remains at the bottom of the CPL standings with a 3-7-2 record. United are fifth in the eight-team league after going 4-4-4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press