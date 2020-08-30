CPL Roundup: Forge move to top of table with 2-0 victory over Ottawa

CHARLOTTETOWN — Daniel Krutzen scored in the 35th minute and David Choiniere added another in the 89th as Forge FC moved to the top of the Canadian Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Atletico Ottawa on Sunday.

Hamilton-based Forge (3-1-2) leads Cavalry FC by one point in the standings after the Calgary-based club was defeated 2-1 by Pacific FC earlier in the day.

Choiniere sealed the game when he took possession of the ball at the top of the penalty area, dribbled around a defender and fired a shot past Ottawa goalkeeper Ignacio Almazan.

Triston Henry stopped three shots to pick up the clean sheet for Forge.

Ottawa fell to 1-2-2.

Earlier, Marco Bustos and Alejandro Liceaga scored four minutes apart in the first half as Victoria-based Pacific (2-1-2) sent Cavalry to its second straight loss.

Bustos scored on a well-placed chip shot over Cavalry 'keeper Marco Carducci following a Cavalry turnover at midfield.

Liceaga made it 2-0 when he converted a cross from Victor Blasco.

Nathan Mavila scored in the 55th minute for Cavalry (3-2-1).

Heading into the last week of the Canadian Premier League season, dubbed The Island Games as the teams are playing in a bubble in Charlottetown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forge leads the table with 11 points, followed by Calvary (10), Pacific (eight), and York9 FC and Valour FC (seven each). Pacific, York9 and Valour have played one fewer game than Forge and Cavalry.

HFX Wanderers FC (six points), Ottawa (five) and FC Edmonton (one) round out the standings.

The top four teams at the end of the 28-match opening stage advance to the six-match group stage. The top two teams from the group stage play in a single-match final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press