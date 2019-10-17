CPL Roundup: Forge finish fall season with a win

HAMILTON — Forge FC finished off their regular season with a 1-0 victory over Cavalry FC on Wednesday, thanks to a goal from David Choiniere.

The midfielder came off the bench midway through the first half, and tapped in a cross from Kwame Awuah in the 42nd minute to register the game's lone goal.

The victory powered the Forge (11-4-3) to the top of the Canadian Premier League standings, two points ahead of Cavalry (10-5-2), who have one game left to play in the fall season.

Elsewhere in the league, York9 (7-2-8) defender Roger Thompson scored a brace in his team's 4-0 win over Valour FC (5-4-8) on Wednesday.

Nathan Ingham stopped four shots to collect the clean sheet and secure York9's third place position in the fall standings.

Wednesday also saw FC Edmonton (4-6-7) snap a 10-game winless skid with a 3-1 victory over Pacific FC (4-5-8).

Regular season action continues through the weekend, and the fall finals will begin with a rematch between the Forge and Cavalry on Oct. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.

The Canadian Press