CPL 2021 Live Streaming Online on FanCode, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals: Watch Free Live TV Telecast of Caribbean Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports in India
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals face each other in match 16 of the Caribbean Premier League. The clash has a scheduled time of 12:00 AM IST on September 05 and will be telecasted on Star Sports with FanCode providing the live streaming.
4️⃣ mammoth teams, 2️⃣ fierce battles!
We're in for a treat in the #CPL with these action-packed fixtures lined up. 😍
📺 Watch Hero #CPL21, LIVE on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/F7LIa6xqcB#CricketOnFanCode #CPL21onFanCode @CPL pic.twitter.com/M8Qw9ov4BQ
— FanCode (@FanCode) September 4, 2021
Also Read | CPL 2021 Live Streaming Online on FanCode, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Watch Free Live TV Telecast of Caribbean Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports in India