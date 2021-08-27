CPL 2021: Chris Gayle Smashes Window with Huge Six off Jason Holder

Chris Gayle is perhaps the finest T20 batsman the world has ever seen. Even at 41 he hasn’t lost his hunger for runs or humongous sixes. After missing the 2020 CPL season, Gayle is back in action and how. Playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots against Barbados Royals, Gayle hit 12 from 9 balls.

In that innings, Gayle hit a four and a monstrous six. It was during the fifth ball of the fifth over that Gayle hit Jason Holder out of the park. And the ball went over the sightscreen, and smashed a glass.

As far as the match is concerned, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots got their 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign off to a winning start with a comprehensive 21 run win over the Barbados Royals.

Barbados Royals won the toss and put the Patriots in to bat but despite a flurry of early wickets, a fantastic 115 run partnership between DJ Bravo and Sherfane Rutherford ensured the Patriots set the highest total of the tournament so far with 175/5.

In reply the Patriots were never under threat as they produced an excellent bowling display to keep the shackles on the Royals throughout.

Bowling with real zip, Oshane Thomas was to strike once more removing Asif Ali in the eighth over as his hostile spell resulted in exemplary figures of 3/22 from his four overs.

Their 115 run partnership in 70 balls ensured the Patriots laid a platform for Fabian Allen to add late fireworks at the death to power the Patriots to a very imposing 175/5

Much like the Royals, the Patriots made early inroads with their bowling dismissing both openers inside the first three overs. Although they needed a calamitous run-out to get them on their way when Johnson Charles found himself at the same end as Glenn Phillips.

