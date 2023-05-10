CPI report live updates: Data will show if inflation is falling as interest rates rise

The run-up in food prices is slowing down, but a new report is expected to show inflation remains higher than the goal the Federal Reserve says would signal price surges are under control.

Data released today by the Department of Labor is projected to show consumer prices rose 5% in April as compared to a year earlier, the same rate as in March, according to the average forecast of economists surveyed by FactSet.

On a monthly basis, prices are expected to have inched up 0.4%, a slight bump above the 0.1% uptick in March that was the slimmest in two years. Meanwhile, core CPI - seen as a better guide to long-term trends because it doesn’t count the volatile prices of food and energy - is projected to increase 0.3% over the previous month. For the year, it’s projected to be up 5.4%, down from 5.6% in March.

What time does CPI come out?

The Consumer Price Index will be released at 8:30 AM ET.

What is the Consumer Price Index?

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a snapshot of how prices shift on average over time for a variety of products and services.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CPI report live updates: Data release to reveal if inflation slowing