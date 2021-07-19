CPI MP gives suspension of business notice in RS on Pegasus spyware issue

ANI
·3 min read
CPI MP Binoy Viswam (File Photo)
CPI MP Binoy Viswam (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Monday has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware.

The Monsoon session is set to begin on Monday and will conclude on August 13.

The development comes after the names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to a report published in The Wire.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology refuted the reports of surveillance of journalists.

"The allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever. In the past, similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp by the Indian State. Those reports also had no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties, including WhatsApp in the Indian Supreme Court," the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology said in its response.

"This news report, thus, also appears to be a similar fishing expedition, based on conjectures and exaggerations to malign the Indian democracy and its institutions," the Ministry added.

The spyware 'Pegasus' is developed by Israel-based NSO Group. The company specialises in hacking devices and caters to various governments of the world for spying purposes.

Forensic tests have also confirmed that phones of some of these journalists were successfully infected with the Pegasus malware, the report said.

According to the report, the journalists who were targeted work for some news organisations in the country including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, Indian Express and Network18. Many of them cover matters related to Defence, Home Ministry, Election Commission and Kashmir among others.

The Wire said phones of its founder-editors Siddharth Varadarajan and MK Venu were also targeted with Pegasus spyware.

Some of the prominent journalists whose names are mentioned in the leaked list include Shishir Gupta, Prashant Jha, Rahul Singh, Sandeep Unnithan, Manoj Gupta, Vijaita Singh and J Gopikrishnan, the report said.

According to The Wire, the leaked list was first accessed by France-based Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International and later shared with The Wire and 15 other news organisations worldwide as part of a collaborative investigation named the 'Pegasus Project'.

Notably, the presence of a phone number in the list alone does not reveal whether a device was infected with Pegasus or subject to an attempted hack. But the Pegasus Project suggests potential targets for surveillance attempts.

Independent digital forensic analysis conducted on 10 Indian phones whose numbers were present in the data showed signs of either an attempted or successful Pegasus hack, reported The Wire.

In November 2019, messaging app WhatsApp had revealed that journalists and activists in India have been the target of surveillance by operators using the Israeli spyware, Pegasus.

The then Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had informed the Parliament that Pegasus spyware was developed by an Israel-based company NSO Group in an attempt to reach mobile phones of 1,400 users globally including 121 users from India.

The spyware first made global headlines in 2016 when an Arab activist reported a mysterious message on his phone. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collin Morikawa wins in his Open Championship debut

    At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Yankees fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

    A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

    The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.

  • Lionel Messi now owns the most-liked sports Instagram photo

    Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.

  • Dave Martinez helps Nationals fans to safety after shooting

    In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."

  • Coco Gauff won't compete at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

    The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.

  • Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

    McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.

  • 'Toronto is one of the best cities in baseball': Blue Jays thrilled to be returning home

    The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.

  • Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

    Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

  • Stars sign Heiskanen to monster 8-year deal

    Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

  • Torres, Odor homer to back Taillon as Yanks beat Red Sox 9-1

    NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor homered to back another strong start from Jameson Taillon as the depleted New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night. Playing without All-Star slugger Aaron Judge and five of his teammates who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the Yankees won their second straight against rival Boston after dropping the first seven meetings this year. New York won two of three in a series originally set for four games before Thursday's schedu

  • Lillard, Johnson lead US to 83-76 exhibition win over Spain

    LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard scored 19 points and Keldon Johnson added 15 to help the U.S. beat Spain 83-76 on Sunday night in the final pre-Olympic game for both teams. Johnson just joined the team two days earlier after Bradley Beal tested positive for the coronavirus and Kevin Love withdrew because of a calf injury. The U.S. also added JaVale McGee, who didn’t play. This was the U.S. team's fourth exhibition in eight days in Las Vegas. The Americans were supposed to have a fifth against Austral

  • Team USA men's basketball rallies to beat Spain in final exhibition before Tokyo Olympics

    After dropping back-to-back games to open exhibition play, Team USA has now won two straight headed into Tokyo.

  • Canada loses 1-0 to U.S. at Gold Cup

    KANSAS CITY — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter summed up his team's game as an amazing start followed by "a lot of suffering." But the pain was all Canada's when the final whistle blew Sunday, beaten 1-0 by their North American rival after conceding a goal 20 seconds in its final preliminary-round game at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. Cana

  • Escobar HR, single lead Nats past Padres in series finale

    WASHINGTON — Alcides Escobar homered in the eighth inning and hit a winning single in the ninth Sunday as the Washington Nationals wrapped up a disturbing weekend with an 8-7 win over the San Diego Padres. A day after the game was suspended in the sixth inning because of a shooting outside Nationals Park, the Padres completed a 10-4 victory. Washington then came back to end a six-game losing streak. Tres Barrera singled off Mark Melancon (2-2) with one out in the ninth and, after failing on a bu

  • LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ HIS TURN Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle. Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled to start when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland. NO DERBY DOWNER Some players have declined to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby over the years

  • US women earn first exhibition win, routing Nigeria 93-62

    LAS VEGAS — The U.S. women's Olympic team was in unfamiliar territory having dropped two exhibition games in a row for the first time in a decade. The Americans rebounded with a strong effort to beat Nigeria 93-62 on Sunday in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams. “It feels good,” U.S. coach Dawn Staley said. “To come out and play the way we did on both sides of the basketball. We shared it, got our bigs the ball. We made a concerted effort to do that. ”I think everyone in the