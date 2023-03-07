CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG's (VTX:CPHN) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Key Insights

CEO Peter Schildknecht has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG (VTX:CPHN) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 14th of March, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Peter Schildknecht Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG has a market capitalization of CHF565m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CHF1.2m over the year to December 2022. That's a modest increase of 3.3% on the prior year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at CHF520k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the Switzerland Forestry industry with market capitalizations between CHF372m and CHF1.5b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was CHF647k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG pays Peter Schildknecht north of the industry median. Moreover, Peter Schildknecht also holds CHF178k worth of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding stock directly under their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary CHF520k CHF520k 44% Other CHF653k CHF616k 56% Total Compensation CHF1.2m CHF1.1m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 58% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 42% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that CPH Chemie + Papier Holding allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG's Growth

Over the past three years, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 28% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 46%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG has generated a total shareholder return of 32% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

