CPAC - Thursday, May 23, 2024 - 03:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #13

So here we are today debating important amendments to restore the clauses of the bill. The reason ares what time survivors on the frontline, anti-trafficking organizations are calling for this bill to be passed is because our human trafficking offenses aren't accomplishing what we want them to do. Our current human trafficking obviouslies offenses puts a burden of proof on the victim rather than the actions of the traffickerem this is contrary to the international legal standard called for in the Palermo Protocol that Canada signed on to over 20 years ago. The Palermo Protocol defines human trafficking based on the actions of the traffickers. The actions like threats or use of force or other forms of coercion or on duction or fraud or abuse of power or position of vulnerability. In contrast, our laws are much more narrow. At the committee, Dr. Janine benedict said human trafficking at present is too restrictive. It very hard for victims to come forward and having an offense that is so difficult to prove makes it worlds. It makes the reason really fear for safety as this bill does would be very helpful because it's inappropriate to impose a reasonableness requirement on victims. We should be focussing on the actions of the trafficker. Dr. Bennett also pointed out that the fear of safety is not the only way that traffickers influence and control their victims. We do not require this type of subjective focus from victims for other laws like sexual assault. Mr. Speaker, we have seen the impact of this restrictive definition on human trafficking in the Criminal Code. For 10-year period between 2011 and 2021 only 12% of adult human trafficking cases resulted in a guilty decision. That's only one in eight cases. Human trafficking cases are half as likely to result until the finding of a guilty finding as cases involving sexual offenses or violent crime. This is tragic and largely because conviction questions so often require the testimony of victims. This gap in our law has even been noted by our strongest ally. Every year for the past few years the United States government's trafficking and persons report has urged Canada to amend the Criminal Code to include the definition of trafficking that has exploitation as an essential element of the crime consistent with international law. An important question we always need to ask about any legislation is who stands to benefit if the bill is defeated? For example, we've seen over the past number of years how Liberals have worked to protect big pharmaceutical companies. In fact, over the past couple of years Liberal cabinet ministers have aided pharmaceutical companies by keeping drug prices high for Canadians. The Liberals have helped bring more profits into the pockets of pick Pharma executives. So with bill S-224, who stands to benefit if this bill is gutted or defeated? Pimps and traffickers. And that's tragic. However, it's consistent with this government who has blocked consecutive sentencing for traffickers after being adopted by this parliament, reduced human trafficking offense, meaning traffickers would sometimes get away with as little as a fine, and assigning house arrest for human trafficking offenders. Who benefits from this, Mr. Speaker? Pimps and traffickers. This government has been so negligent in appointing judges that this year a sex trafficker in human trafficking had two separate human trafficking cases thrown out due to delays. Each time these cases collapse it denies justice to victims and their families and ape LOULS dangerous individuals to return to the street. So let me be clear. By killing this bill the Liberals and NDP are helping traffickers stay out of jail. They're making it easier for traffickers to continue their business as usual. And the Liberals and the NDP are helping to put more money in the pockets of violent pimps. Mr. Speaker, I want to conclude by highlighting the important testimony from survivors and advocates that showed up at the justice committee. The executive director of a New Day, Youth and adultAdult Services told the committee only two came forward and provided a statement to law enforcement about the trafficking situation. Wendy urged the Mee to accept to bill stating, eliminating the burden of proving, tells the victim that well believe them and that what they have endureded was not a measure of therapy worth or oval -- or

value. Cassandra Diamonds, a survivor of trafficking and founder and executive director of an organization called Bridge North also spoke to the committee. And I quote, "bill S-224 would support victims by reducing the burden they experience when testifying and trying to prove they feared their trafficker. The proposed amendment is on prosecutors to show there is a reasonable basis for the survivor to fear for her safety. This would account for situations MRIEK mine where traffickers had manipulated me to see them as somebody who offered safety and protection. Rather than facilitating brutal sexual violence against me as he trafficked me. This bill would support victims in coming forward to the court processes and reduce barriers and allow more victims to feel safe to share their allegations over time". Cassandra ended her testimony with the following. Canada's trafficking survivors deserve better than what we currently have. And bill S-224 is that better. I would ask my NDP and Liberal colleagues, do they believe survivors like Cassandra, who would has made it clear that this bill would make an extreme difference. Don't my Liberal and NDP colleagues believe that a survivor deserves better? Do they believe that when they say bill -- do they believe it when survivors say bill S-224 is that better? Mr. Speaker, Canada needs to do much more in IT fight against human trafficking, and this bill is an important start. That's why I'm pleased to support restoring text to the bill today, and I'll urge all my colleagues to support this. I want to thank my colleague from Oshawa for his great work on this bill and all the survivors who have been relentless in calling for this change. Thank you, Mr. Speaker. [Some Applause] >> The Speaker: I THARNG the honourable member and I recognize the honourable parliamentary secretary to the minister of transport. >> Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I will appreciate the opportunity today to speak about bill S-224, an act to amends the Criminal Code human trafficking. Mr. Speaker, this is a bill which presents the opportunity to consider Canada's criminal justice response to human trafficking. Human trafficking is a devastating crime, Mr. Speaker, that involves recruiting, moving or holding victims in order to exploit these individuals for profit. Usually for sexual exploitation or forced labour, traffickers can control, they can pressure victims by force or through threats, including mental and emotional abuse. As well, Mr. Speaker, manipulation. Human traffickers prey on individuals who may be in challenging situations. This could be someone who is not in contact with their family. Struggling with their identity. A survivor of abuse or someone in desperate need to work for money. Whatever the reason, Mr. Speaker, the victims are often unaware that they are being groomed as traffickers or are often expert manipulators. Human trafficking can involve crossing borders. And according to the U.N., is becoming more difficult to detect. In 2022, Mr. Speaker, for the first time, the U.N. reported that the number of victims detected globally dressedecreasedecreaseD. The global report show that this decrease may be due to lower institutional capacity to detect victims. Fewer opportunity to traffic result aring from Covid-19 preventative restrictions and a proliferation of clandestine trafficking locations. The U.N. also highlighted that climate change is multiplying trafficking risks. Climate migrants are vulnerable to trafficking and in 2021 there was 23.7 million people dills placed due to weather disasters. While many cross borders to escape climate poverty, reportedly human trafficking is not just a problem that occurs internationally, it's happening right now in communities across Canada. Mr. Speaker, most trafficking convictions in Canada involve Canadian citizens. In some cases, however, Canadian are foreign residents in Canada. These individual ss only to later find themselves in exploitative situations. For both internationally and domestically trafficked persons, Mr. Speaker, vulnerability to being trafficked is heightened

