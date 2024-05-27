CPAC - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 10:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #4

that group who is coming to be reunited with family members who already have a place to live. Within the programme of people who are coming from another country to be here, we also take great care to incentivize people to move to parts of the country that may have greater capacity, including the atlantic immigration pilot, cluck the rural and northern immigration programme, both of which are being made purple indefinite -- including -- they are coming to work in our health-care system, build homes, work in the tech sector, agriculture, transportation. The workers we need. When you look at the number of people hornet new, we're actually building enough homes today -- people hornet new -- to -- who are net new -- to accommodate those people where. We neat to make changes is on the temporary side of the equation. This is not historically an area where the federal government sets an overall target or level for people to come in. It's been driven by demand set by employers who use the temporary foreign workers programme or institutions who bring international students to canada. What we saw coming out of the pandemic when the borders were closed were multiple cohorts of people were arriving at the same time when the borders opened up. In addition, particularly with the student programme, we saw an explosion of application for study permits from colleges and universities who were struggling with their bottom line, but didn't take any of the responsibility to build homes for the people who were coming to the communities where the campus was located. This demanded a change in approach. And murrester miller put forward new measures setting a cap on the total inform of people to better align with the capacity of municipalities to absorb that intake. Going forward we are going to be managing not just the overall number on the permanent side of things, but setting a level tied to the absorb tiff capacitive of communes on the temporary programmes. This is the right approach until things settle -- communities. But we'll pursue a trusted model with post-secondary institutions and I a lou universities and colleges to bring more people in -- universities and colleges -- if they provide the supports they need for them to succeed in their community, including housing. >> Minister, you said a couple paragraphs ago we're building. But the federal government doesn't build. You're not a builder. The builders are the people who are going to have the contracts and build. And I know you're doing a lot of stuff to incentivize it, but you have the province go through and the territories and the first nations. So just full disclosure, prior to this -- because I didn't know the state of play of the relationship between my friend paul calandra and my friend sean fraser, so I actually googled calandra-fraser so I could get the latest exchange of letters, sternly-worded letters between the two ministers and here's an interesting fact if you do google it yourself. There's actually a person whose name is calandra-fraser, and, wait for it, wait for it, they're a bricklayer. [ Laughter ] so this was meant to be, you and paul having -- but I do want to ask a serious question about this. Look, in order for us to get anything done we know we have to work together. So if the provinces doesn't want to tell the municipalities how to run their zoning and their by-laws why do you think the federal government should tell the provinces to hammer down on the municipalities? >> So first I think we should probably send information about our immigration programmes to calandra-fraser to help out with some of these challenges. So I like paul. >> Yeah, no. >> We get along well and personally. We're sorting through a couple challenging issues right now, but despite the fact that we may have some challenging issues, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, there's good alignment when it comes to working together to establish a catalogue of designs that will work. I sense there's good alignment on some of the tax policies that we want to put in place that will reduce the cost of home building. You're never -- with anyone in your life you'll never agree on every single thick. I do think that -- thing -- without exception all of my counterparts do want to build more homes to meet the needs that exist in their communities. Sometimes there are disagreements on how we get. There I think if I'm going to come into these conversations with credibility I have to make sure our hone house is in order first. We are doing what we can to change the math for builders, to incentivize chases at other levels of government, to get back -- changes -- into affordable housing and measures for me to have credibility in these conversations. When there are areas that are clearly not within our jurisdiction, we want to create incentives to see the kind of changes that will be adopted at different levels of government. It's housing accelerator fund is a great example where we're not saying, cities, you must do this. Because we don't have the authority. But if we mutt on the table and say we think this will change the -- put money on the table and say we think this will change the situation for you, opportunities for families and services, we can create an incentive that will inspire communities to change it's way that homes are built to make it easier. >> Answer: so it's through a mix -- so it's through a mix of conversations, incentives, and exercising our own jurisdiction where appropriate that I think

we can achieve these kinds of changes. But I do think we'll find good partners in every province on a range of issues, and where we disagree we'll still do our best to find ways to achieve progress. >> Okay. Because progress is what the 76% of canadians who are worried about buying a home want. I'll take a look at slago -- thank you very much for putting it there -- taking a look at a slide -- I couldn't quite see it over here. I could ask you to pick one from the randomizer if you'd like to answer one, but how can we bam building homes for canadians while improving living standards and wages? -- balance building. >> I want to understand. This I don't think those are contrary to one another. I actually think as we build more homes we're going to improve living standards and wages. If we build more homes, when you look at the dynamics between supply and demand, if you secure the supply gap you'll put downward pressure on prices that help the standards that canadians enjoy and you'll create good-paying jobs which could elevate the wages. Now, thankfully we are starting to see wage growth in canada outpace inflation over the last couple of months, which is a positive shift after what we saw on the heels of the pandemic from time to time my perspective I actually think one will help lead to the other and prevent the inflation that we've seen on the price of a place to live from eating away at very real wage gains that people are starting to experience now. >> One of the things that minister calandra announced yesterday in the ontario housing update was that they were going to exempt publicly assisted colleges from the planning act to allow them to be able to build a little bit better. On the federal government side, do you see a role to directly help universities in terms of building student housing? >> Absolutely. We made a really big change recently to the apartment construction loan programme. So that's a programme that we created with the purpose of incentivizing apartment construction at scale by putting -- passing on the low rate of borrowing the federal government benefits from to those who are building apartments. Previously student housing wasn't eligible. And we made that change because this could actually contribute a major solution. It's cheaper to build on a per-unit basis student housing than other kinds of housing, but when somebody doesn't have to compete in the same market in the community because there was a home for them on or near campus, you actually can achieve more with the same level of investment. So we do insist that we get something back in return for passing on that low rate of interest. We demand that people who take part in the programme make a certain number of the units available at a price level that reflects the median wage in a given community. With student housing it's actually fairly easy to do because rents are typically much lower. This is a tool we have already made the change on that we expect will help scale up home building at colleges and universities and help provide a solution in the markets in which those campuses are located. >> You've had four days of announcements, tenants and renters, accelerator fund, the canada housing fund, transit funding, the list goes on, and I know you'll be spending the next couple months talking about it. But is there anything left in the budget? >> Uh, yeah, actually, look, I'll share some news with you now. >> Oh! Exclusive! Fantastic! I need my pen! >> Tomorrow we're actually going to be releasing our plan to solve the housing crisis in canada. It's going to involve a series of measures that are going to do some of the things we've talked about. When it comes to reducing the cost of home building, we've already removed the gst. There will be more measures that make it more cost effective for builders. We're going to include some of the measures we've recently announced to help cities change the way they build homes around infrastructure, around the housing accelerator fund. There's going to be supports as we mentioned for home building manufacturers, help with the affordable housing stock in this country and help communities that are wrestling with challenges around homelessness and encampments and we're also going to have additional measures, including some that will be shared later today, designed to make it easier for people to get into the housing market for the first time. So there is more to come, significant new measures. You only have to wait about 24 hours. >> Well, how long do I have to wait to find out if my taxes are going up? [ Laughter ] >> Look, minister freeland is going to be releasing the budget next week. The fiscal projections -- >> But these are things you're happy to talk about. The bad stuff you have to wait a bit. >> We owe it to canadians to be transparent in our budget process to demonstrate what we're spending money on and where the money is coming from time to time the budget is going to maintain a fiscal tract that we believe is responsible, that's going to be focused on not driving inflation at the same time that we can increase productivity and meet some of the demands. The good news when it comes to investments in housing, and don't trust me. Take the governor of the bank of canada's words in this regard, investments in housing giving the supply shortage can actual have a disinflationary impact because when you cure the supply gap, you can actually reduce the

cost pressures overall. So it's about making the right kind of investments with the money that we do spend through the federal budget process. But it will include a full and transparent accounting in the budget process, of course. >> As you will. You have a lot of focus on stock, building new stock. One of the first things you said when you became minister, and I told you your quote back stage, was you know the problem is we have to build more stock. What the cibc poll also says is that people are really struggling with down payment. Trying to figure out how to cobble it together. Just to let you know, it was 55% of canadians feel they have to rely on an inheritance or gift from their family in order to afford a down payment. Are there any tax credits that you're thinking of for these kinds, wait a minute? >> There's some measures we put in place already, and there's more that we'll be sharing in the next day. So one of the things that I take a little bit of comfort in is we made a shift in the incentive that we created to help people save up for their first down payment. And it's not fair that someone's access to the housing market depends on how much money their parents earn. That's not what canada is built upon. It's not the ideals that we hold. People should have a fair shot at getting into the housing market if that's what they want. The first home savings account is a policy that allows you to save money tax-free in, tax-free out, the kind that takes advantage of both the rrsp and tfsa model for people trying to buy their first home. What we've seen since the introduction of that policy is about 750,000 people now signed up. Varying amounts of savings are put into the accounts for each person. But what it communicates to me is there is a believe amongst at least that many young people in canada that -- a belief -- that they will be able to get into the housing markets and they're actively taking steps to own a home you no. There are other things we're looking at to make it easier -- now -- for people to save up the down payment. Other things we've announced already for renters who want to make the transition, but the bottleneck for them is the credit score in addition to the down payment to help their rent count for something. But there's other things we will do to try to reduce what the monthly payment looks like to get more people into the housing market as well. $2 I know housing is the first term in your -- >> I know housing is the first term in your title. You're housing, infrastructure, and communities now sing how it's titled -- is how it -- but trade infrastructure is really important to the long-term economic growth of the country. Are you focusing too much on housing, minister? >> One of the things that people don't appreciate because the public focus has been on housing is I've not lost sight of the fact I'm also the infrastructure minister. We are working to roll out a series of different policies. They are inex-trimically linked with certain kinds of infrastructure -- inextricably -- we want to build complete communities where people can thrive. That demands we make investments in water and waste water infrastructure so housing can be built and when you turn the tap on water comes out. It also demands that we invest in recreational facilities, community assets that make a place worth calling home. It also demands that we'll go out transit infrastructure. We hope to reach agreements with metro regions as soon as this year to fund for the long term expansions of transit that will allow people to access the services and opportunities that their cities and communities provide, but we also have to look -- and this is where we get into one of your former portfolios around transportation, how we can actually invest in the kind of infrastructure that will create trade opportunities, that will drive productivity and growth for the next generation. We come from the east coast. Enormous opportunities when I see the global shipping patterns shift as the manufacturing base moves from china to south asia, southeast asia, suddenly the east coast of canada becomes a more competitive transportation environment that could drive growth opportunities for our part of the world. There's unique opportunities that I see along those lines, both for people who are going to use our airports thoroughfares to do business in north america or people who areoiing to be shipping goods. So there's enormous opportunities if we invest in our airports, invest in our port infrastructure, invest in our transportation networks across the continent to position canada for enormous success. And I just see enormous potential, but a big part we need to solve is to make sure the workers have a place to live if they're going to be contributing to the economy. I didn't and that's a great place to. >> And that's a great place to end it. Thank you very much, minister sean fraser. >> Thank you so much. [ Applause ]

