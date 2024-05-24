CPAC - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 10:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #4

happened, unquote. At the help human resources committee Study of C-58, We Heard from Labour Representatives How Outsourced Contractors and Consultants Were Concerned for Their workers. Mr. Speaker, this Liberal government says it stands on the side of labour yet actively sidelines its hard-working public service workers and, worse yet, replaces their work with expensive outside, outsourced consultants and contractors at the cost of billions to taxpayers. We also heard from labour representatives that outside consultants and contractors can be demoralizing for their workers when someone has been hired from outside as an external contractor to oversee these duties or do the same duties. So again the Liberals say they have hired -- so the Liberals have hired a lot of public sector workers during their time in government. These workers surely have needed experience and expertise but then behind closed doors the Liberals choose to not trust them with major government initiatives and instead replace their work with high-priced Liberal-friendly contractors and consultants at the cost of billions of dollars to Canadian taxpayers. One of the things Bill C-58 does is to amend the maintenance of activities process to, quote, encourage employers and trade unions to reach an earlier agreement respecting activities to be maintained in the event of a legal strike or lockout, unquote. Our committee heard from many stakeholders on the types of implementations that typically arise when identifying these essential activities. One of the challenges identified was what qualifies as work that is in the national interest, public safety, or critical infrastructure. While these may be easy to identify as essential activities in some workplaces, we heard of some challenges of identifying essential activities in often limited windows of time. Lastly while I spoke earlier about the concerning trend of this Liberal government endorsing replacement work through outside contractors and consultants inside the Government, I'd also like to speak to the Government's record of replacing Canadian workers with international workers as part of multibillion dollar agreements with major corporations. When this Liberal government signed agreements that provided $44 billion in taxpayer money to massively profitable corporations in exchange for building electric battery plants in Ontario, they promised it would create Canadian jobs. When Conservatives pointed out that these plants would be built with international labour instead of Canadian labour, both the Liberal employment minister and Liberal industry minister tried to downplay the number, saying it would only be a small handful. Well, Conservatives didn't believe them and neither did Canada's building trades unions. They wrote a letter to the Prime Minister outlining how foreign workers are displacing Canadian labourers at the Next Star construction site all the while 180 millwrights and iron workers were unemployed and available to perform the necessary work. To quote the Canadian building trades union president in his letter to the Prime Minister, quote, Canadian workers are now being replaced by international workers at an increasing pace on work that was previously assigned to Canadian workers, unquote. Replaced. The Liberal ministers also weren't truthful when they said this was only a short-term issue that required foreign replacement workers who had, quote, specialized knowledge, unquote. As the letter from Canadian Building Trades Union points out, quote, this is the brazen displacement of Canadian workers in favour of international workers by major international corporations thumbing their noses at both the Government of Canada, taxpayers, and our skilled trades workers, unquote. The Liberals say they want to ban replacement workers, yet they've allowed Canadian workers to be replaced in favour of the demands of internationally profitable organizations. During the labour minister's appearance at committee on C-58, we asked him why he hadn't demanded a memorandum as part of the deal to guarantee hiring

Canadian contractors for the Stellantis plant. The minister said he did not view this as his role and that it was a matter of provincial jurisdiction even though potential foreign workers coming to Canada is a federal responsibility. Workers can't trust these words or the promises of more jobs supposedly outlined in these agreements with Stellantis or other deals. If the Liberals wanted to regain their trust they should simply make the commitment for Canadian jobs outlined in these agreements public, but they refuse to do so. At other committees, Conservative members tried to get access to the contracts; however, Liberal and NDP members filibustered to protect the Government and prevent workers from hearing the truth. In addition, Conservatives were pushing this Liberal government to replace details of its agreement with Honda Canada on building their electric vehicle operation in Ontario to have disclosure which is necessary to ensure Canadians get all the jobs in this multibillion dollar project. Yes, the NDP, the party that calls itself a friend of workers, are joining with the Liberals in hiding contracts from Canadian workers and the Canadian public. One of the other things I'll bring up just with respect to workers is with respect to the just transition legislation which has been renamed. And we know that an internal government document disclosed that there would be 2.7 million workers who would be affected by the legislation. There is a lot of uncertainty with this. There is a lot of concern by what this means. And it is creating a lot of stress for workers in the country, particularly those in the energy sector. In respect this lengthy government document it does outline some other potential jobs; however, they are nowhere near at the same level that you would consider for pay and for benefits. So there is a lot of concern by workers in this country, and legislation like that certainly does not put people's mind at ease. It's one of the great privileges of my role as shadow minister of employment, workforce development, and disability inclusion to travel this country and speak to many workers, and the input that I've had from them has really been very meaningful to hear what a lot of their issues are and what a lot of their suggestions are, and I do appreciate those conversations. So Mr. Speaker, Conservatives have been supporting this legislation along the way and continue to. Though it is clear that this legislation before us today alone will not resolve all of the issues of workers being replaced in many different ways. Thank you very much, Mr. Speaker. >> The Speaker: Questions and comments. The Honourable member for Nepean. >> Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I thank the Honourable member for her speech. I commend the Conservatives [indiscernible] supporting this bill, protecting the fundamental right of the workers and recognizing the important work the trade unions do in improving the healthy workplace and the safety of the employees. I would like to ask her comment on this issue that federally-regulated industries that is covered in this bill affects about 22,000 employers and about 1 million employees; however, bulk of the working -- popular working class population in Canada are working in industries and sectors that are provincially managed. What is her suggestion on how we can influence the provinces to adopt the objectives of this bill so that every Canadian worker will get the same benefit? >> The Speaker: The Honourable member for Kelowna lake Kelowna--Lake Country. >> Thank you, Mr. Speaker. And I thank the member for his question. We are here today debating Bill C-58. This is in the final stages in this house. And what I can say is just referencing this specific bill which is for federally-regulated workers. It has gone through all of the processes. We did have a number of amendments. I didn't speak to all of the amendments here today just due to time, but we did have a number of amendments that did come through committee that were approved of and are now in this legislation. So we look forward to moving forward with this legislation so that it can move into the next stages in the parliamentary process. >> The Speaker: Questions and comments.

The Honourable member for Victoria. >> Mr. Speaker, workers at Cascadia Liquor in Victoria and across Vancouver Island are on strike for fair wages. Now they face a legal complaint for breaking BC law by bringing in replacement workers. New Democrats have been fighting for federal anti-scab legislation for decades, but the truth is the Conservatives and the Liberals voted against it. Most recently in 2016 when the NDP brought it forward, but it's been dozens of times. Conservatives pretend that they support workers, but you won't see them on a picket line. New Democrats will keep fighting for workers. I joined Cascadia workers on the picket line last week and I will continue to stand in solidarity with them because powerful paycheques come from powerful unions. >> The Speaker: The Honourable member for Kelowna--Lake Country. >> Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I think that was a statement as opposed to a question. So all I'll say is that we have Bill C-58 before us here today. As I mentioned, we have been working this legislation through the parliamentary processes. We have very good testimony at committee. We had some recommendations that were approved of through amendments, and here we are today at this stage, and that's what we're debating here today. As I mentioned, Conservatives are supportive of the amended legislation before us. >> The Speaker: Questions and comments. The Honourable member for South Shore--St. South Shore--St. Margarets. >> Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I've heard a lot from the illiterate Liberal economic policy on the other side with regard to this and other thing. One of the things I find fascinating is that they speak out of one side but do the other in terms of their position. So while they express themselves about this bill, they allow foreign replacement workers at the Stellantis plant in Windsor, but they're so afraid to prove that they protected Canadian jobs, which clearly they haven't since we had these foreign replacement workers that they won't release the contracts and prove us wrong. I've read their contracts. So I'd like to ask the member what her view is on foreign replacement workers in relation to this bill. >> The Speaker: The Honourable member for Kelowna--Lake Country. >> Thank you very much, Mr. Speaker. I thank my colleague for the question. Absolutely this is a concern, and I outlined in some of my intervention here how we did bring this up at committee, and unfortunately the minister was very vague. We know that the information that they had given initially on this was that oh, it's a very small handful of people, and we found out that that is factually incorrect. It is very concerning and if the Government doesn't have anything to hide then they should absolutely disclose what the arrangements are. >> The Speaker: Questions and comments. The Honourable member for South Okanagan--West Kootenay. >> Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I'd like to thank my neighbour in Kelowna--Lake Country for her speech. I just want to point out that so many times I hear Conservatives bring up criticisms of anti-scab legislation saying it will extend, delay, make these labour disputes longer and longer when in fact it's the labour disputes when replacement workers are brought in that become dangerous, become vicious, and become very, very long and tear communities apart. I think of the giant mine in Yellowknife where nine people were killed by people so frustrated that they have been replaced and had no choice. I'm just wondering if she could comment on the fact that anti-scab legislation is actually good for bringing people together, for making -- giving workers their right to remove their labour when they feel that they need to put pressure on management to get fair wages and good working conditions. And that's the only power they have. >> The Speaker: The Honourable member for Kelowna--Lake Country. >> Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I thank the member for the question. What I can speak to is that what is before us today is Bill C-58, and that is the legislation that is before us. We have had healthy debate in this House of Commons over this legislation. We had a lot of testimony at committee, and it went through all of the processes there. We had some amendments that made the legislation even better than it was before. I outlined a couple of them in my intervention. And so here we are today with this legislation which does affect federally-regulated industries, and as I mentioned we have been supportive of this legislation and working towards making it better.

