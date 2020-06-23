CPA Canada names Charles-Antoine St-Jean next President and CEO

TORONTO, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors for Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) has approved the appointment of Charles-Antoine St-Jean, FCPA, FCA, as President and CEO, effective July 20, 2020. St-Jean succeeds Joy Thomas, FCPA, FCMA.

Thomas informed the Board in 2019 of her desire to transition out of her role having dedicated close to 25 years as a senior leader within the Canadian accounting profession. Early in 2020, the Board engaged an executive search firm and began an extensive search, culminating in the selection of St-Jean.

"Charles-Antoine comes with an exceptional track record and has the leadership and professional skills the Board believes are required to lead CPA Canada forward," says Board Chair Amanda Whitewood, FCPA, FCMA. "He will work with CPA Canada's strong internal team and the CPA bodies across Canada and Bermuda, bringing a fresh perspective as we tackle the challenges the profession faces today and in the future."

St-Jean's extensive experience includes working with multiple government, corporate and not-for-profit stakeholders. In addition, he has served as Comptroller General of Canada and Chair of the Public Sector Accounting Board.

"I am honoured and humbled to take the baton from Joy and to continue to build on the success of what is a trusted, respected and influential organization," says St-Jean. "I can draw upon my past experience as it closely aligns with CPA Canada's mission and mandate and it provides an excellent platform from which to move forward."

Thomas played a crucial role in unifying Canada's three long-standing legacy accounting designations under the CPA banner. Under her leadership, CPA Canada has strengthened its influence with the federal government and internationally. With Joy at the helm, the organization also launched the Foresight initiative – an ambitious consultation effort with leading stakeholders to help shape the future of the accounting profession.

"After more than 20 years of working within this incredible profession, I cannot think of a better way to exit than with the knowledge that Charles-Antoine is taking over the helm as CEO," says Thomas. "The Canadian accounting profession has earned a stellar reputation globally and we are well poised to be leaders in shaping the future. Our best is yet to come."

Whitewood acknowledges Thomas' accomplishments and extensive contributions to the profession.

"The Canadian accounting profession has grown stronger and more relevant because of Joy's contributions," explains Whitewood. "We are all proud of the significant role Joy has played in strengthening and growing the profession both here in Canada and internationally."

Thomas will work with St-Jean to support a smooth transition of leadership.

About the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) represents the Canadian accounting profession, both nationally and internationally. Operating in the highly complex and global accounting eco-system, CPA Canada is a convener, facilitator, contributor and disseminator of information that advances the profession. The organization works closely with the provincial, territorial and Bermudan CPA bodies to champion best practices that benefit business and society. With more than 217,000 members, CPA Canada is one of the largest national accounting bodies in the world. The organization supports the setting of accounting, auditing and assurance standards, advocates for economic and social development in the public interest, and develops leading-edge thought leadership, research, guidance and educational programs. cpacanada.ca

