CP reporter Donna Spencer earns Paul McLean Award for contribution to curling

CALGARY — Donna Spencer of The Canadian Press has been awarded the Paul McLean Award as a person who has made a significant contribution to curling behind the scenes.

The award, presented by TSN, is named in honour of the highly-respected TSN producer of curling, CFL football, world juniors hockey, and more who died of cancer at the age of 39 in December of 2005.

Spencer received the award Saturday at WinSport Arena during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

A sports reporter at The Canadian Press since 1997, Spencer has covered curling for the national news service since 1999.

Spencer has witnessed some of the sport's greatest moments covering 16 Tournament of Hearts, 13 world championships, nine Briers and five Winter Olympic Games.

She worked at her first tournament of Hearts in 1999, when Colleen Jones beat defending champion Cathy Borst for Nova Scotia's first title since 1983.

Spencer reported on Canada's Brad Gushue winning an Olympic gold medal in 2006, Brad Jacobs doing the same in 2014 and Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris winning the first Olympic gold medal in mixed doubles in 2018.

"I'm a mediocre recreational curler, so I feel lucky to witness incredible shots and moments in the sport, and to be able to tell those stories," Spencer said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24.

The Canadian Press