CP Rail investigating after train carrying grain derails in southern Alberta

A train carrying grain derailed Wednesday in Bassano, Alta. (Submitted by Thomas McPhail - image credit)
A train carrying grain has derailed in southern Alberta, Canadian Pacific Railway confirmed Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon a CP train derailed in Bassano, Alta., approximately 140 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

A CP spokesperson said there were no injuries, and the incident is under investigation.

Bassano resident Thomas McPhail said he's happy the derailment didn't affect any residents or buildings, but said that cleanup will likely be a major project.

"It's a pretty big mess. If you can imagine a grain car stacked on top of each other and spilled over," McPhail said.

"There are quite a few cars involved."

He said estimates there were about a dozen cars tipped over.

On Wednesday, another CP train derailed near Kamloops, B.C. It's unclear what caused the train to go off the tracks and the rail company says it has dispatched crews and equipment to that incident.

    TORONTO — Matt Murray is excited about the opportunity. He also knows there are more than a few doubters. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the goaltender — a player looking for a return to form that helped him twice win the Stanley Cup early in his career — from the Ottawa Senators on Monday along with two draft picks in exchange for future considerations. The move by Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is undoubtedly a bold one in a shrinking netminding market with last year's No. 1 option, all-st