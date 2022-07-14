CP Rail investigating after train carrying grain derails in southern Alberta

A train carrying grain derailed Wednesday in Bassano, Alta. (Submitted by Thomas McPhail - image credit)

A train carrying grain has derailed in southern Alberta, Canadian Pacific Railway confirmed Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon a CP train derailed in Bassano, Alta., approximately 140 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

A CP spokesperson said there were no injuries, and the incident is under investigation.

Bassano resident Thomas McPhail said he's happy the derailment didn't affect any residents or buildings, but said that cleanup will likely be a major project.

"It's a pretty big mess. If you can imagine a grain car stacked on top of each other and spilled over," McPhail said.

"There are quite a few cars involved."

Submitted by Thomas McPhail

He said estimates there were about a dozen cars tipped over.

On Wednesday, another CP train derailed near Kamloops, B.C. It's unclear what caused the train to go off the tracks and the rail company says it has dispatched crews and equipment to that incident.