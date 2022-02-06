CP - Winter Olympic afternoon advisory for Feb. 6, 2022

BEIJING 2022: CP'S OLYMPIC COVERAGE - Day 2/3

Hello Olympic Premium Clients

Top Stories.

Canadian Press staffing for Feb. 7 in Beijing

Men's downhill

Oly-ski-downhill

The new batch of Crazy Canucks - Jack Crawford, Brodie Seger and Broderick Thompson - shoot for a medal in the men's downhill final. Saturday's race was postponed due to high winds. CP. Starts 11 p.m. ET Sunday. PHOTOS.

----

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle - reporters John Chidley-Hill/Frederic Daigle

OLY-SBD-Mens-Slopestyle-Canada

ZHANGJIAKOU — Canada has three men — Mark McMorris of Regina, Sask. Sebastian Toutant of L'Assomption, Que. and Max Parrot of Bromont, Que. — in Monday's slopestyle final. Starts 11 p.m. ET Sunday. (Photo: Sean Kilpatrick)

--

Short-track speedskating - reporter Alexis Bélanger-Champagne

OLY-SHO-SPD-CANADA

BEIJING - Canada has shots at two short-track speedskating medals in the women's 500 metre and men's 1,000. Starts 7:46 a.m. and 7:58 a.m. ET Monday. PHOTOS

---

Women's hockey - reporter Donna Spencer

BEIJING - Canada's women hockey team shoots for it third straight win as they takes on Russia Monday. The Canadians have scored 23 goals and surrendered just through two games. Starts 11 a.m. ET. Monday. PHOTOS

--

Figure Skating

OLY-FIG-Canada-Team

BEIJING - Defending champion Canada enters Monday's team figure skating team final in fifth place. CP. Starts 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday. PHOTOS

--

Men's hockey -reporter Joshua Clipperton

OLY-HKO-Canada

BEIJING - Team Canada will hit the ice with Team USA for combined training. Starts 2:45 a.m. ET Monday. PHOTOS

--

Mixed doubles curling - reporter Gregory Strong

OLY-CUR-CANADA

BEIJING - Canada's mixed doubles curling team of John Morris and Rachel Homan find themselves in a must-win situation. After dropping an 10-8 extra-end decision to Australia, the Canadians must beat Italy in Monday's final round-robin game just to qualify for the playoff. Starts 8:05 p.m. ET Sunday. PHOTOS

Story continues

--



TOP STORIES

Crashes derail Canada's women's moguls hopes at Beijing Olympics

OLY-FRE-Moguls-Canada

ZHANGJIAKOU -- Two dramatic crashes within a half-hour of each other derailed Canada's hopes in the women's moguls final at the Beijing Olympics and possibly signalled the end of a freestyle skiing dynasty. Former Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe fell hard in the first final on Sunday, losing one of her ski poles and running out of time as she gathered herself before completing her routine down the hill. Olympic rookie Sofiane Gagnon fell in the second final at almost the exact same spot in the course's second segment. 800. By John Chidley-Hill. MOVED. PHOTO

---

Canadian speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen baffled by his Olympic 5k bust

OLY-SPD-Canada-Bloemen

A flummoxed Ted-Jan Bloemen wants to figure out what went wrong before his signature race in the Olympic Games.The Canadian speedskater faded from medal position to 10th in Sunday's 5,000 metres — a distance he won a silver medal in four years ago — and wasn't sure why. 700 words. By Donna Spencer. MOVED. PHOTO

---

Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

OLY-Canada-Roundup

Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well of the mark in 10th. Both Blouin and Bloemen were sliver medallists in the same events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, but couldn't produce a secnd straight multi-medal day for Canada in Beijing. 868 words. MOVED. PHOTO. Will be updated.

--

Canada needs extra end for 7-5 victory over Czechs in mixed doubles curling at Games

OLY-CUR-Canada

There was plenty of pre-game curling drama Sunday at the Beijing Games. Rachel Homan and John Morris then took things to another level with an absolute thriller at the Ice Cube. Homan threw her last stone with one second left to score a game-tying pair and Canada won it with a deuce in the extra end for a 7-5 victory over the Czech Republic. 700 words. By Gregory Strong. MOVED Will be updated. PHOTO

¬--

Blouin just misses women's slopestyle podium

OLY-SBD-Womens-Slopestyle-Canada

ZHANGJIAKOU --- Before Zoi Sadowski-Synnott could get up from the snow after her gold-medal winning slopestyle run, she was tackled back to the ground by the two women she had just beat. Julia Marino of the United States and Australia's Tess Coady hugged the New Zealander, and when Sadowski-Synnott's final score was announced, all 12 snowboarders in the final mobbed her, forming a large group hug, dancing in a circle at the bottom of the hill at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park. Quebec City's Laurie Blouin, who narrowly missed out on a second Olympic medal with a fourth-place finish on Sunday, said that celebration and the mutual respect she and her fellow snowboarders have for each other have been the highlight of her experience at the Beijing Olympics. 519 words. By John Chidley-Hill. MOVED. Photo.

--

Three Canadians advance to men's slopestyle final

OLY-SBD-Mens-Slopestyle-Canada

ZHANGJIAKOU -- Ideally, Mark McMorris would have been able to push himself and give fans a preview of what he might do in the men's slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics. But after a 62.70 score on his first run put him on the bubble in Sunday's qualifying round, the Regina native couldn't take any chances. His 83.30 was the best score of the second run and second best overall. 600 words. By John Chidley-Hill. MOVED. PHOTO

--

Kingsbury undecided on Milan 2026, said he'll take it one year at a time

OLY-FRE-Kingsbury

Mikael Kingsbury wrote the names of his friends and family members in his helmet before he bounced and flew his way to a moguls silver medal on Saturday. The 29-year-old freestyle skiing superstar said he needed to feel their presence. "They were with me," Kingsbury said, the morning after his event. "I knew they weren't going to be here in Beijing and I wanted to compete and know they were going to be with me." 729 words. By Lori Ewing. MOVED. PHOTO

--

Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

OLY-HKO-Canada-Colliton

Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your opportunities." Colliton certainly has a big one under the bright lights of the Beijing Games. 973 words. By Joshua Clipperton. MOVED. PHOTO.

--

Canadian Gaskell pulls out of big air event

OLY-FRE-CANADA-GASKELL

Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition with an injury. 200 words. MOVED. PHOTO.

---

Olympic men's downhill postponed due to high winds on course

OLY-SKI-Downhill-Postponed

The Olympic men's downhill was postponed Sunday because of high winds at the venue. The 11 a.m. race start was delayed three hours before it was called off. The downhill now shifts to Monday, which already was the day for the women's giant slalom. At the top of the speed course, known as The Rock, the wind gusted to 60 kilometres per hour Sunday. 875 words. By Donna Spencer. PHOTO. MOVED

---

Pandas put cuddly face on Beijing Olympics

OLY-Buzz-Omnipresent-Pandas

ZHANGJIAKOU -- Pandas are as common as the Olympic rings at the Beijing Games. Cartoon versions of the cuddly black and white bears native to China are on posters, drawn on whiteboards, featured on merchandise, even walking amongst spectators at the 2022 Olympics. Bing Dwen Dwen, a giant panda in a snowsuit, is the one of the Games' mascots and is the focus of most of the Beijing Olympics' promotional materials. After winning medals, athletes are given a statue of Bing Dwen Dwen with gold laurels in its hands. 183 words. MOVED. PHOTO



DAILY ITEMS

> Five things to watch for Monday- OLY-FIVE-THINGS-MONDAY MOVED

> Five things to watch for Tuesday- OLY-FIVE-THINGS-TUESDAY MOVED

> Monday's TV highlights – OLY-TV-Highlights-Monday MOVED

> Tuesday's TV highlights – OLY-TV-Highlights-Tuesday MOVED

> Canadian roundup - OLY-Canada-Roundup - MOVED

> Quick quotes - MOVED

> Five things to know – MOVED

AP Olympic Digest

TRENDING NEWS

OLY-SKI-MEN'S DOWNHILL — The men’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics was postponed a day because of wind that gusted at up to 40 mph at the top of the course when the race was supposed to start Sunday, delaying the opening event of the Alpine schedule. By Andrew Dampf and Daniella Matar. SENT: 762 words, photos.

OLY-ATHLETES-IN-ISOLATION — Olympic organizers say they’re addressing complaints about isolation conditions for athletes who test positive for the coronavirus. They say they are working to ensure they have clean rooms, better food and access to training equipment and the internet. SENT: 295 words, photo.

OLY-SRF-AGELESS-SLATER — On Day 3 of the Winter Olympics, America’s biggest victory might very well have come not on a frozen halfpipe in China, but in the warm waves of the Banzai Pipeline, thousands of miles away in Hawaii. The win belonged to Kelly Slater, the surfing great who turns 50 this week. By Pat Graham and Eddie Pells. SENT: 682 words, photos.

HKO—VIRUS OUTBREAK-KHL — The Kontinental Hockey League is calling off the rest of the regular season because of coronavirus concerns surrounding players at the Olympics. The Russia-based league will go straight to playoffs after a weeklong break. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 578 words, photo.

___

TOP STORIES

OLY-CHINA-IN-THE-BUBBLE — The Olympics are usually an opportunity for the host country to showcase its culture. That’s a challenge when the athletes, coaches and others traveling to this year’s Winter Games are entirely sequestered in a bubble so complete it even has its own intercity trains. Still, here and there there are glimmers of China that seep in. By Sarah Dilorenzo. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

OLY-FIG-TEAM COMPETITION — World champion Kamila Valieva cemented her status as the gold medal-favorite at the Beijing Games by putting forward a winning short program to help the Russians take the lead in the team event. Mark Kondratiuk took second in the men’s free skate to send the Russians into the final day of competition with a two-point lead over the U.S. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 822 words, photos.

OLY-CUR-CURLING-IN-COVID — Curling is a sport built around closeness. It starts with the pre-game handshakes between opponents and goes to the traditional post-game drinking sessions where the winners typically buy the losers a round. That tradition all but vanished after the coronavirus emerged and curlers at the socially distanced Beijing Olympics are unlikely to be sharing beers. The necessity of distance imposed by COVID-19 has caused particular angst throughout the curling community. By Kristin Gelineau. SENT: 959 words, photos.

OLY--CUR-AUSSIE CURLING-COMEBACK — After getting a devastating phone call that she had tested positive for COVID-19, Tahli Gill and her Australian mixed doubles curling teammate Dean Hewitt were out of the Beijing Olympics. A few hours later, another call. They were back in. And they went on to beat Switzerland for their first victory. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OLY-BEIJING-PENG-SHUAI — The whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai remain a pressing question at the Beijing Olympics. Peng’s accusations of sexual assault three months ago against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli were scrubbed almost immediately from the internet in China. But the question is coming up in daily briefings in Beijing. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 362 words, photo.

OLY-HKW-US-CANADA-RIVALRY — Hate is not too strong of a word for former United States Olympian Cammi Granato to describe the tensions which have developed between the American and Canadian women’s hockey teams. One of the world’s fiercest rivalries are set to resume with the defending Olympic champion U.S. to play Canada in a Group A preliminary round game at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. SENT: 986 words, photos. WITH: OLY-OLYMPIC RIVALRIES — With the U.S. preparing to face Canada in women’s hockey for the first time in these Olympics, here’s a look at some of the other big rivalries that will be contested at the 2022 Games. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 9 a.m.

OLY--SKI-THE WAITING GAME — Bryce Bennett was supposed to be the first racer in the men’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics. Like everyone else, he was stuck hanging around until the race was postponed for a day because of wind. He killed time by checking in with friends at a “Beer Olympics” watch party back home in California. Alpine skiers find different ways of dealing with delays at an Olympics. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 a.m.

____

GLIMPSES AND SNAPSHOTS

OLY-GLIMPSES-COLD-VOLUNTEERS — Foreign visitors at these Olympics are strictly segregated from the public under China’s zero-tolerance virus containment strategy. The thousands of mostly young volunteers working in and around the venues are some of the only Chinese people they’ll meet here, often in fleeting exchanges where masked smiles and hand gestures help overcome the language barriers. SENT: 250 words, photo.

OLY--BEIJING SNAPSHOT-STREET WATCHING — On a chilly Saturday night, a small crowd of passers-by gathered in front of a big screen in a Beijing shopping district to watch a short-track speedskating final with high hopes it would produce host country China’s first gold medal at the Winter Olympics. It was a nail-biter but they were not disappointed. SENT: 243 words, photos.

____

THE ATHLETES

OLY--BIA-STINA'S SWITCH — Swedish cross country skier Stina Nilsson shocked the Nordic community when she announced in 2020 that she was leaving one of the strongest cross country teams in the world to try her hand at biathlon. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 647 words, photos.

OLY-LUG-US-SWEENEY'S-COMEBACK — It has come up in conversations for four years. The Crash. USA Luge’s Emily Sweeney has had hundreds of them in her sliding career but there’s only one that people want to talk about. Such is what happens after somebody breaks their neck and their back at the Olympics. Now Sweeney is back on her sport’s biggest stage. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 1,009 words, photos.

____

THE GAMES WE PLAY

OLY-SBD-WOMEN'S SLOPESTYLE — Zoi Sadowski Synnott captured New Zealand’s first gold medal in Winter Olympic history, stomping down a pressure-packed run on her last trip down the mountain to win the title in women’s slopestyle. By AP National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 804 words, photos.

OLY--HKO-GERMANY'S CHALLENGE — Four years after an improbable trip to the final that ended with a silver medal, Germany is back at the Olympics without NHL players looking to make another run. Usually a heavy underdog, Germany must now balance that approach with the confidence gained from 2018 in Pyeongchang. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 869 words, photos.

OLY-XXC—CROSS COUNTRY SKIING-MEN’S SKIATHLON — Russian athlete Alexander Bolshunov pulled away from the pack early and won the first men’s cross-country skiing gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in the 30-kilometer skiathlon. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 530 words, photos.

OLY—HKW-ROUNDUP — The United States women’s hockey team plays Switzerland in an A Pool preliminary round game at the Beijing Winter Games on Sunday. Host China faces Japan in a B Pool game. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. U.S.-Switzerland game begins at 8:10 a.m.

OLY--JUM-SKI-JUMPING-NORMAL-HILL — Two-time ski jumping gold medalist Andreas Wellinger is missing the Beijing Games because he tested positive last week, clearing the way in China for a new champion. By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Competition starts 6 a.m.

OLY—SPD-SPEEDSKATING — Three-time defending Olympic 5,000 meters champion Sven Kramer goes for one more speedskating gold before retirement, but he’s not likely to defend his unprecedented streak against Sweden’s Nils van der Poel, who is undefeated on the World Cup circuit this season. By Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Begins 3:30 a.m.

____

UP TO THE MINUTE

— OLYMPICS ROUNDUP — Highlights of the day from the 2022 Winter Games.

— BEIJING OLYMPICS-THE LATEST — Real-time updates and photos from every venue around the Winter Games.

— BEIJING OLYMPICS-WHAT TO WATCH — A guide to key storylines each day. Moves after 1 a.m.

— MEDAL BRIEFS — A roundup of the day’s gold medals.

____

FEATURED IMAGES

OLYKS215 — Canada’s Mark McMorris competes during the men’s slopestyle qualifying.

OLYJL136 — Austria’s Lara Wolf trains for the women’s freestyle skiing big air competition.

OLYTH112 — Ski racers wait in the athletes lounge near the top of the course during a delay in the start of the men’s downhill due to high winds.

OLYDA106 — Anastasiia Shabotova, of Ukraine, competes in the women’s short program team figure skating competition.

OLYTH114 — A course worker removes a flag from a gate on the men’s downhill course after race was postponed due to high winds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press