Yukon announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for a wide range of workers

WHITEHORSE — Yukon Premier Sandy Silver says the COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for a wide range of workers in the territory starting Nov. 30.

Silver says all government employees and front-line health-care workers, along with employees of partner groups that receive funding from the territory, will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Proof of vaccination will also be required to attend bars, restaurants, theatres, gyms and sports facilities, among others.

He says public workers have a duty to lead by example.

Silver says the territory is now targeting a vaccination rate of 90 per cent of eligible people, which he added was a milestone no other Canadian jurisdiction had hit.

Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Catherine Elliott told a news conference that the new health orders are needed to slow the spread of the virus.

Elliott says she understands some residents may be frustrated by the announcement, and she urged those who are upset to not take their frustrations out on health workers.

She also says social gatherings should be limited to 20 people indoors and only if everyone is fully vaccinated, or a maximum of six if there are some who are not fully vaccinated.

The Canadian Press